Takeaways as Mizzou men's basketball makes light work of SIUE, bounces back from loss

SIU Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, right, looks to pass as Missouri's Aidan Shaw defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

If Monday's mission was to right the ship, Missouri managed that comfortably.

Mizzou men’s basketball defeated SIU Edwardsville 68-49 on Monday evening at Mizzou Arena, bouncing back from a double-digit loss to Memphis over the weekend.

Here are three takeaways as the Tigers got back to winning ways:

Second-half surge

Caleb Grill hadn’t taken a shot in the first half, but he didn’t waste time in the second period.

The Iowa State transfer hit back-to-back shots from deep to give the Tigers more than enough breathing room than the seven-point they took into the break.

And his team followed suit.

Missouri's defense held SIUE to three made shots from the field over the course of the second half, including 21 missed shots and a stretch of nearly 17 minutes without a field goal.

The Tigers simply clamped down on the Cougars.

And as SIUE looked more and more beaten and bruised, MU steadily added to its lead without ever setting Norm Stewart Court ablaze.

Tamar Bates knocked down a corner 3 to give MU a 20-point lead with seven minutes remaining. Earlier, Aidan Shaw made a layup on the back of his own offensive rebound, before later crashing home a highlight-reel dunk off of Bates' lob pass.

Offense still meshing

Noah Carter broke one funk, Sean East II another.

In the first half, like Friday’s game, those were the rarities.

Shortly before the midway point of the first half, Carter dug Missouri out of a three-point hole by drilling a trio of 3-pointers. When SIUE managed to tie the game up at 21 between the Under-8 and -4 timeouts, East went on a personal nine-point, outscoring the visitors by seven to help the Tigers take a 38-31 lead into the half.

SIU Edwardsville's Arnas Sakenis, left, and Missouri's Noah Carter battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The fast-paced, fluid-looking offense Missouri made its staple last season stagnated plenty during the first period. There were turnovers off of loose passes and shot-clock violations. There was a more-than four-minute stretch without a made field goal against the overmatched opposition.

East and Carter’s runs were the kind Missouri was unable to conjure as it slumped and slogged its way to an uninspiring loss against Memphis on Friday.

The Tigers righted plenty of wrongs after the break, but showed flashes of the struggles that caused their early season defeat.

MU finished with 43.4% shooting from the field.

In Robinson Tigers trust

Anthony Robinson picked up an offensive board meant for someone far larger than his 6-foot-2 frame. He assisted East with a defense-piercing pass that broke a frustrating period of Missouri possessions. He drove to the basket, got to the line more than any other Missouri player and converted 5 of his 6 free throws.

In his first few collegiate games, the moment hasn’t seemed too big for the freshman out of Tallahassee, Florida.

Robinson played about half of the game for the Tigers, and the speedy point guard notched five points and five assists in the process.

Gates put plenty of trust in his young guard Monday, and the timing on that might be ideal.

One of the few negatives for Missouri: point guard Nick Honor left the game with what appeared to be an injured hand during the second half and did not return to the game.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Takeaways as Mizzou makes light work of SIUE, bounces back from loss