Takeaways as Mizzou football hounds, hammers Arkansas to clinch 10-win season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas caught some hands.

Not just Missouri right tackle Armand Membou’s hands during a first-half brawl that saw the MU lineman and two Razorback defensive linemen ejected.

No, the Hogs caught a first-round knockout from the Tigers.

A first 10-win season since 2014, and the glitz and glamor that seem certain to accompany that mark, was on the line for No. 9 Mizzou football as it traveled south for the Battle Line Rivalry.

Well, Missouri (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) gave the Hogs hell, hounding the home team’s offense with a relentless defensive showing, a pair of touchdowns from true freshman Brett Norfleet and another quality night from ol’ faithful Cody Schrader to win 48-14 on Friday at Razorback Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the Tiger mauling:

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Second-half hammering

In 3 minutes, 28 seconds of second-half game time, Missouri scored 14 points.

Even more jarring — the Tigers did not start with the ball.

On the third play of the second half, MU safety JC Carlies forced the ball out of Arkansas backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell’s hands. Linebacker Triston Newson recovered.

It took Missouri six plays to capitalize. Brady Cook — who finished the day 12-of-20 for 112 yards and two touchdowns before backup Sam Horn came in with MU out of sight in the fourth quarter — dropped into the pocket and found Norfleet on a slant for a 16-yard, easy-as-they-come touchdown. Arkansas’ coverage was busted, and the freshman tight end waltzed into the end zone.

He did that again 11 seconds of clock later.

After the Harrison Mevis kickoff, Williams hammered Arkansas kick returner Isaiah Sategna and the ball spilled out at the 11. Freshman Marvin Burks Jr. jumped on it. Missouri ball.

Well, Cook immediately went back to Norfleet, and he ran home untouched toward the right pylon marking two touchdowns, not a lot of bruises for the freshman.

And still it got worse for Arkansas (4-8, 1-7).

Later in the third quarter, Carlies again forced the ball out of Criswell’s hands. This time, defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan recovered and the 279-pound lineman ran it back to the house.

Same old Schrader

There are no prizes for guessing who the star of the day was.

Cody Schrader earned the accolades early. On MU’s second offensive drive, he scampered 39 yards between his first two carries. Those moved him into fourth all-time on MU’s single-season rushing record, above Brad Smith in 2005 and Joe Moore in 1969.

By the end of the first half, he was No. 3 all-time, passing Smith’s 2003 mark. He had 192 yards rushing at the break.

And the D-II transfer knows how to finish what he started. He closed that drive with the game’s opening touchdown, punching in a 2-yard score with a dive at the goal line.

By the end of the game, he had 217 yards on 27 carries for his second 200-yard game and his eighth 100-yard contest of the campaign. He has rushed for at least a 100 yards in each of his past five games.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (70 rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Shutting the Hogs down

The play on which KJ Jefferson fumbled and subsequently left the game, strangely, was Arkansas’ most promising offensive look of the competitive portion of the day.

MU star safety Daylan Carnell forced the ball out of Jefferson’s hands on his fourth snap of the day. Darius Robinson fell on it.

Before that, Jefferson ran 22 yards to the Arkansas 47.

The Razorbacks did not make it that far until there were two minutes to go in the third quarter, when they crossed midfield for the first time.

Jefferson hobbled off and didn't return to the game. With Jacolby Criswell in the game at QB, Mizzou shut the Hogs down.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker continuously brought five or six in pressure, and Arkansas couldn’t deal with it, failing to cross midfield until there were two minutes remaining in the first half. Four of the Hogs’ first five drives ended in four plays or fewer.

Arkansas had 50 yards of total offense in the first half, running just 21 plays. The Hogs also had 38 yards of penalties in that span.

By day’s end, Missouri had produced three sacks among 11 tackles for loss. The Tigers forced and recovered five fumbles, including the special teams play.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Takeaways as Mizzou hounds, hammers Arkansas to clinch 10-win season