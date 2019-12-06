Takeaways: Mitch Trubisky shines, defense locks up in season-saving victory over Dallas Cowboys

Three thoughts on the Bears keeping their season alive with a 31-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field:

1. ‘The Hunt' is officially...on

The Bears entered this game needing a near-perfect end of the season (and a ton of help) to pull of an unlikely run to the NFC's No. 6 seed. With a 31-24 victory over the Cowboys, they've gained a modicum more control of their destiny.

The win draws them to within 0.5 games of the Rams, who would be the first team out if the postseason began today, and 1.5 games of the Vikings, the current occupant of that No. 6 slot. Now, let the scoreboard watching begin. The Bears - remember - will need to jump a full game in front of the Rams in order to edge them out, after a 17-7 loss in Los Angeles three weeks ago. They get a chance to clinch their tiebreaker with (or potentially pull cleanly in front of) the Vikings in Week 17.

All of that is to say, the battle ahead is still an uphill one (the eventual NFC East second fiddle of Cowboys/Eagles will also be hot on their heels). But they've got more than a glimmer of hope, and now, the stretch run of the season will be for more than merely evaluating the existing talent on the roster. A month ago, that would have felt impossible.

2. A recipe for Mitch Trubisky (and the rest of the offense) to succeed

The Dallas Cowboys do not appear to be a very good football team. Regardless, they're stiffer competition than the Lions and Giants, and Mitch Trubisky put together another solid performance against them in a blowout victory, completing 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards (7.9 yards per attempt), four total touchdowns and a pick. He deserves credit for that.

Matt Nagy, for his part, also deserves credit for putting Trubisky in positions to succeed all night. The offensive attack was balanced - the Bears ran the ball 34 times and passed 31. And Trubisky's legs, which haven't been enough of a factor in the Bears' gameplan this season, were consistently pumping - he finished the game with 63 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Some were designed RPOs, some were improvised scrambles. All of them made the Bears offense more dynamic and more unpredictable.

Trubisky's 23-yard touchdown run (off a designed option) to put the Bears up 31-14 early in the fourth quarter seemingly put the Cowboys' comeback bid to bed and sent Soldier Field into a frenzy. A 14-yard, on-the-run completion to Jesper Horsted on a third-and-10 late in the fourth - a play that Nagy might not have trusted Trubisky to execute earlier in the season - finished the job for good.

When he did throw the ball, Trubisky was hardly stationary in the pocket for more than a split second. His sharpest throws of the night - the two Allen Robinson touchdowns and a dart up the seam to J.P. Holtz on the team's first drive spring to mind - were quick hits, and he was decisive in delivering them. Tonight served as a glimpse into Trubisky's fullest potential, and in spite of all his struggles this season, the upside of being a productive football player still appears to be there.

His only significant blunder came on a rollout when - you guessed it - he held the ball a little too long and fired a pretty inexplicable interception into no-man's land to stymie the Bears' first drive. Other than that, it was a clean game for Trubisky, and the Bears as a whole - refreshing given their recent propensity for penalties at inopportune times.

3. Roquan Smith left the game in the first quarter, and the Bears' defense smothered the Cowboys anyways

The Cowboys offense rushed out of the gates - no pun intended - with a methodical 18-play, 75-yard first drive that ate up nearly the entire first nine minutes of the first period. On that drive, Ezekiel Elliott rushed eight times for 33 yards, punched in the game's first touchdown, and the Cowboys converted all four of their third-down attempts.

And to make matters more dire, the Bears lost Roquan Smith for the rest of the game to a pectoral injury. When Trubisky capped the Bears' subsequent opening drive with a bad interception deep in Dallas territory, the night was shaping up to be a long one.

But the Bears' defense bounced back in a big way.

The only points they ceded for the rest of the game came on a short-field possession for Dallas (off a David Montgomery fumble) and two last-ditch, near-garbage-time drives. Even with Smith gone, the Bears' front seven won the battle in the trenches for long stretches, getting under Dak Prescott's jersey routinely and batting balls down at the line of scrimmage (Prescott looked out of rhythm all night). Khalil Mack had a pivotal sack late in the third quarter to a raucous ovation. Elliott mustered only 48 rushing yards after that opening drive, and much of those came on a 31-yard run midway through the second quarter.

Prescott finished the night 27 of 49 for 334 yards and one touchdown (though much of that came with the game out of reach). Chicago's secondary was largely lockdown - working in concert with the front seven - not letting much of anything develop for Dallas down the field.

The Bears' defensive surging as the Dallas offense shrunk throughout the game served as a reminder of just how far this team has come. Even if a playoff run doesn't come to fruition, the way they played tonight is a sustainable way to win football games for the rest of this season and beyond.

