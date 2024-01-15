Takeaways from Mississippi State's games against Tennessee, Alabama

Jan. 14—In college basketball, you learn a lot about a team once Jan. 1 comes and goes.

That was the case for Mississippi State this past week. The Bulldogs faced a pair of teams in the KenPom top 10 as of Jan. 10, including then-No. 5 Tennessee.

The Bulldogs upset the Volunteers before faltering down the stretch against the Crimson Tide.

A lot stood out in those two games. Some good and some bad. All are things to watch moving forward.

Tolu Smith back to form

A foot injury kept Smith off the court until New Year's Eve. Once he returned, he spent his first two games playing fewer minutes in order to slowly work his way back.

This past week, he showed that he's done just that. Smith led Mississippi State with 23 points against Tennessee then had a double double (15 points and 10 rebounds) against Alabama. For a team that values rebounding and post presence, his return to form is coming at the right time.

The Bulldogs Need More Depth

Mississippi State's inability to make free throws late allowed the Crimson Tide to pull away on Saturday night. Even in the win over the Volunteers, coach Chris Jans noted it was the most physical game his Bulldogs had played up to that point.

Each of these instances are connected by a point that will be the case throughout the season; depth is a must when making a run at the NCAA tournament. It hasn't helped that KeShawn Murphy and Andrew Taylor were both unable to play in either game due to personal reasons.

Whether it's Murphy and/or Taylor's return, or someone else stepping up, Mississippi State will need to develop and sustain more depth soon.

The tools for a deep run are there

If you ask the Bulldogs, they'll tell you that they could've gotten a bit more out of this week's games, but even then, they still showed they have what it takes to make a lot of noise once March arrives.

As indicated by Smith's return, Mississippi State's post presence is improving. Meanwhile, the defense was able to do enough against two of the better offensive teams in the SEC to give them a chance to win both games.

The Bulldogs won't have to wait long for another shot at a big win. They'll travel to face No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday.

