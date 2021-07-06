Takeaways from the Mets' 4-2 win, including Pete Alonso's clutch double

Megill home white

The Mets' three-run seventh inning broke a 1-1 tie and helped give New York a 4-2 win over Milwaukee last night, which they almost let squander in the ninth.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Tylor Megill's third major-league start was his best. The righty threw 3.1 scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run to Omar Narvaez, one of just two hits on the night.

His final line: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 92 P.

His ERA is 3.77 through three starts.

2. On the SNY broadcast, Megill's father explained to Steve Gelbs that the spelling of "Tylor" is because he and his wife wanted the last two letters to match older brother and fellow MLB pitcher Trevor's last two letters. So, now you know.

3. Edwin Diaz ended up getting the save, but it wasn't pretty. He allowed two hits and a walk before getting an out, letting up one run before retiring the next three to end the game. Otherwise, the bullpen was great. Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo and Trevor May all threw scoreless innings.

4. The Mets got their first run in the fourth on a sac-fly by Dominic Smith which scored Brandon Nimmo, who doubled and finished with two hits. It was helped along by Francisco Lindor's sac-bunt with no outs, which caused a disagreeable reaction from the booth, mostly from Ron Darling.



5. New York's three-run seventh inning was the difference in the game. Pete Alonso's double made it 3-1, and Michael Conforto's single with two outs extended the lead to three.

6. Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee's ace and one of the best pitchers in the league, gave up four earned runs on only four hits. Unfortunately for him, three of the hits (and runs) came in that seventh.



7. The Mets loaded the bases in the eighth inning with no outs, but a fly out and a double-play later the inning was over with no runs scored.

Highlights

What's next?

Jacob deGrom takes the bump back at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. for game No. 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Brett Anderson will take the mound for the Brewers.