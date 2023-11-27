Takeaways from a memorable Gaylord football season

GAYLORD ― For the past 21 years in Gaylord, 2002 was the standard.

No football team that had come through the GHS program had matched what the 2002 squad did; going 9-0 in the regular season, winning a conference title and winning its first district title in program history.

Now, 21 years later, the 2023 has reset the standard.

This year's Gaylord Blue Devils team matched all the accolades the 2002 team accomplished, going 9-0 in the regular season, winning an outright Big North Conference Championship and advancing to the MHSAA Division 3 regional finals after defeating Petoskey in the district finals.

The 2023 season will be remembered in the Northern Michigan town for a while, for numerous reasons. Here is what we are taking away from this special football season:

Playing their style

Football is an ever-evolving sport, with new concepts, new offenses and new styles of play seemingly being introduced on a yearly basis.

While Gaylord and head coach DJ Szymoniak may integrate newer technology on their sidelines, along with some innovative training methods, their style of play is anything but "fancy." Just ask Szymoniak, he'll tell you exactly what they want to do.

"Our program is built on toughness and 'three yards and a cloud of dust'," Szymoniak said before the season. "Our defense is going to be tough, a lot of experience coming back. We're going to try to control the game by running the football and playing tough defense."

All that held firm.

Gaylord's defense allowed just 13.2 points per game while the offense ran for 2,370 total yards during the team's undefeated regular season. The Blue Devils are proof that a commitment to a tough, physical style of play is still a viable way to play the game of football.

Unsung heroes

Gaylord's offensive line is a big part of what allowed them to have such a succesful running game.

Much has been made about the star players at the skill positions; backs Russell Hush and Ty Bensinger, linebackers Riley Hush and Bray Pretzalff and a host of other impact players that made the plays everyone will remember from a special 2023 season.

However, not enough credit has been given to the big men up front, on both sides of the ball.

Gaylord sported one of the best offensive lines in Northern Michigan, with Conner Calano, Braedon Grutsch, Landon Smith, Keaton Abraham and Karson VanLuchene being among the most dominant units in the Big North.

Abraham and Grutsch also provided on the defensive line, with Abraham finishing the year with 55 tackles and three sacks, while Grutsch added 41 tackles and six sacks.

Replacing a deep senior class

Gaylord's deep senior class will be tough to replace, but reset the standard for Blue Devil football.

The Class of 2024 will be remembered for giving Gaylord football a new identity in their four years in the program. Now, it will be up to the classes after them to carry the torch.

It will be a tough task to fully replace this class of seniors, however.

"(The seniors) showed the underclassmen and the community that hard work pays off," Szymoniak said. "Gaylord is a blue-collar town and that's exactly how we run our football program. They're definitely going to be missed, for sure."

After going 17-5 over their final two high school seasons, many Gaylord players are off to continue their careers in college, led by University of Minnesota commit Brady Pretzlaff.

Contact GHT Sports Editor Dylan Jespersen at Djespersen@gaylordheraldtimes.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @dylanjespersen, and Instagram, @dylanjespersen

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Takeaways from a memorable Gaylord football season