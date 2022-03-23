Takeaways from Matt Ryan’s introductory press conference

The reality that Matt Ryan is no longer a member of the Atlanta Falcons officially set in when he was introduced as the Indianapolis Colts’ new starting quarterback on Tuesday.

Ryan, who spent 14 years in Atlanta, was traded away to a loaded Colts team in exchange for a third-round pick. Here are the main takeaways from the former league MVP’s introductory press conference.

Opening statement

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

“We’re all so excited to be here in Indianapolis and to be a part of the Colts organization. it’s an organization that has a long lineage of incredible quarterback play. Starting with Johnny Unitas, an award that I was fortunate enough to win in college and got to meet his family,” opened Ryan during his introductory press conference.

“Then you know, to follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning, who for me growing up, was exactly who I wanted to be and I’ve gotten a chance to know him during my career.”

Matt Ryan also noted the careers of Andrew Luck, who was the Colts quarterback from 2012 to 2018, and Phillip Rivers who spent one season in Indianapolis in 2020.

Giving thanks to the Atlanta Falcons

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m also coming from a place that I was really, really fortunate to have been for 14 years. I want to start by thanking everyone in the Falcons organization, starting with Arthur Blank for the incredible opportunity that I had to play there for the last 14 seasons,” stated Ryan.

“It’s bittersweet for sure, because I look around and got to meet so many people in this building today, and you can tell that this is a really well-run, tight knit group and that’s one I’m leaving as well.

Men and women that, for 14 years, have bent over backwards to do everything they could to help me professionally and also help me personally, and for that, I’m incredibly thankful and appreciative of my time there. It’s sad to see it end, but I am also excited to see what can happen here.”

Waiting as trade looms

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Story continues

“I never really, throughout my career talked about what goes on in the building. I’ve always felt like you protect the organization, the team and all those things. I’ve also been fortunate that I’ve never been through a transaction or roster move which is commonplace and day-to-day for the majority of the locker room,” explained Ryan.

“I’m not naive, I understand how this business works and that there’s gonna be movement. I thought everybody handled things professionally. I didn’t like everything I heard, but you don’t always like what you hear sometimes.”

Only one spot Ryan wanted to go

“At some point, I was gonna need to make a decision on whether or not I wanted to stay and as I looked into it, I knew there was only one spot I want to go. There is no doubt that if I were to make a move, this is exactly where I wanted to be and there are a lot of things that have to happen to make that go down.”

Having same success as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“You talk about Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or any of those guys, they’ve had times where they’ve had to transition and both of them have had tremendous success with that and in the back of my mind, that’s what I’m thinking about right now. This opportunity that I have for the rest of my career to try and catch that spark and go,” stated Ryan on trying to replicate the same success as Brady and Manning.

“I’m coming into a building that has been set up extremely well and a roster that has been set up to win an they have done a great job of putting that together and I am so fired up to get to work.”

After joining the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning took Denver to the Super Bowl his second year and finally won it two years later before retiring. Matthew Stafford also led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory a season ago after being traded by the Lions.

“The road map looks really good, what Matthew Stafford did in L.A. last year, making that transition playing so well and what Tom did, I saw that first hand in the division the year before. Hopefully, we bottle up some of that momentum and we can make a push here. I really believe we can. I think this rosters built really well, they’re sound across the board, built with really high character football guys who work hard.”

Ryan thanks Falcons, fans, city in full-page newspaper ad

Thank you, Atlanta. – Matt, Sarah, Marshall and Johnny pic.twitter.com/hl0sE1o7A8 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) March 23, 2022

1

1