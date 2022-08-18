Takeaways from Malik Willis' debut 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss takeaways from Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis' debut. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss takeaways from Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis' debut. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Nick Mensio offers a handful of fantasy takeaways from Week 1 of the preseason. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Your destination for insight, analysis and informed opinions on the Tennessee Titans.
Kyle Shanahan provided some clarity on what went into the decision to release veteran corner Darqueze Dennard with a straightforward answer.
Former wide receiver Antonio Brown had some very strong opinions about Tom Brady leaving Buccaneers training camp due to personal reasons.
Boiling tensions between the Patriots and Panthers went from bad to worse on Wednesday.
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class took a massive blow on Wednesday. Roughly 14 months after becoming Notre Dame's first commit in the class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley has announced his decommitment. Keeley's decision to reopen his recruitment comes from his continued desire to visit other schools.
Minus their WR1 to a cut foot, the offense stalled in Costa Mesa. KaVontae Turpin, Ezekiel Elliott, and Neville Gallimore had highlights. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey set off another melee between the Panthers and Patriots at joint practice.
A bigger punishment could be looming for Panthers' CB Kenny Robinson.
Coach Mike Hickmon was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting.
This could be a GAME CHANGER! #GoBlue
With rosters having to be cut to 53 men in a couple of weeks, trade speculation will ramp up. PFF has a few names connected to the Browns in this piece:
The Patriots and Panthers were back at it again on Wednesday, complete with more tension and multiple scuffles. Phil Perry shares the Patriots who stood out to him, both positively and negatively.
If the Panthers need any backup against the Patriots, the Hurricanes might be willing to lend some hands.
JJ Arcega-Whiteside is Seattle's problem now, and the former Eagles wide receiver is getting talked up by his new head coach in the weakest terms possible. By Adam Hermann
49ers' tight end George Kittle explains why he loves having joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings.
A new documentary serves as a reminder of the ugly backlash Notre Dame star Manti Te’o faced after he was the victim of an infamous catfishing scam.
Carolina’s top two options at quarterback once again split reps while practicing against the Patriots. The latest from Mayfield vs. Darnold after another chaotic practice in New England.