Takeaways from LSU’s newly released 2022 roster

LSU is set to kick off spring practice on Thursday as the Brian Kelly era begins in earnest. It’s a new year in Baton Rouge and with that comes a new roster. Prior to the beginning of camp, the Tigers released that roster earlier in the week.

There aren’t many surprises. The names absent from the list were expected to be so. But now that it is official, fans can start to look at the bigger picture of some of these additions and subtractions.

While it’s always best to exercise caution when reading into some little things, it can still be interesting to take a look at what position guys are listed, whether they’re listed as a defensive back as opposed to safety and things of that nature.

Again, there aren’t many shocks there.

With the roster released, fans have also gotten a look at new players’ numbers and several jersey number changes. Nobody is wearing No. 7 or No. 18 yet, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t speculation about who could have those numbers on their back come kick-off against Florida State in Week 1.

With all of that said, let’s go head and take a look at any significant notes from the new roster.

Deion Smith is not on the roster

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a shocker, but there were some people out there hoping Smith would return to LSU with him yet to commit to a new school. He was still on campus taking classes even after his announcement that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Smith, who is one of the most talented players remaining in the portal, was a big loss to LSU, but with how deep the receiver room is, it should be fine.

Between injuries and some academic issues, Smith never really got an opportunity to separate himself at LSU. If he ends up at the right spot, he could turn into a Day 1 or 2 draft pick.

Who could wear No. 18?

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

As usual, if there isn’t a returning player with the number, nobody wears the coveted No. 18 in spring practice.

For those who might be new, or don’t know, No. 18 is given out as an honor to a player who typically exemplifies leadership skills, even if they aren’t the biggest difference-maker on the field. The decision is ultimately made by a team vote.

Story continues

The first name that comes to mind this year is wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, who will be in his fifth year as a Tiger. He’s a leader in that locker room and has been through it all at LSU.

On defense, Micah Baskerville and Ali Gaye could be candidates. LSU has given out the number on both units before, but it’s usually just been one player. A wild card could be Joe Foucha. The Arkansas transfer is new, but could establish himself as a leader in that room as the offseason progresses.

Jayden Daniels will wear No. 5

AP Photo/L.E. Baskow

Alright, this is one of those things where it’s important to be careful. Nobody knows how these things play out and it could mean nothing. Garrett Nussmeier wore No. 5 last year, but has now shifted to No. 13 as Daniels assumes the jersey number he wore at Arizona State.

Nussmeier could have just given it up on his own, no issue. He also could have been asked to accommodate Daniels if LSU was trying to roll out the red carpet for their newest quarterback.

Take anything like this with a grain of salt, though.

The listing of defensive backs, safeties, and cornerbacks

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Scrolling down LSU’s roster, one will notice secondary players listed in three different ways: defensive back, safety, and cornerback.

It’s not clear how LSU decides to list each player. Damarius McGhee is listed at defensive back, but from the outside, it doesn’t look like he will be playing anything other than cornerback. He took 66 snaps on defense in 2021, and 50 were at corner. The remaining 16, he lined up in the box but never at safety.

Jay Ward, who has bounced around between corner and safety in his career, is listed as a safety, even though he seems like a guy who could get the DB label. This could mean LSU is committing to playing Ward at safety long term.

Other absent players

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Smith is not the only player missing from the roster who hasn’t committed to another school. Defensive lineman Eric Taylor, receiver Koy Moore and linebacker Bugg Strong are also in that category.

Taylor never saw the field at LSU after signing as a four-star. Moore saw a good portion of the snaps ever since he was a freshman in 2020, but eventually, the receiver room just got too crowded.

Strong was seen as a potential band-aid to LSU’s linebacker problems entering 2021, but Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville stepped up, and Strong never found his place at LSU.

Other notes

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Eric Gibson, a preferred walk-on from Virginia, is listed as a quarterback and wide receiver. He’s the only player with two positions on the roster.

Every offensive lineman is listed just as that. There are no markings of who will play center, guard or tackle.

Seven players are listed as graduates or fifth-year seniors, including Myles Brennan, Ali Gaye and Micah Baskerville.

As is the case with No. 18, there is not a player wearing No. 7. This tradition isn’t as set in stone, so it’ll be interesting to see what this staff does with it.

There are no surprises with the coaching staff listings, as they all remain the same.

[pickup_prop id=”22349″>

1

1