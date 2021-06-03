Knicks takeaways from 103-89 Game 5 elimination loss, including an irrecoverable second half

RJ Barrett blocked by Capela in Game 5

The Knicks' season ended on Wednesday, as they lost to the Hawks 103-89, losing the series 4-1.

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Knicks trailed by just five at half, but were outscored by Atlanta 51-42 in the second half. Trae Young knocked a free throw to open up the quarter due to technical called at halftime. Julius Randle hit a three to put the Knicks to within three, But the Hawks went on a 9-0 run of their own, and eventually stretched their lead to 16 points. By quarter’s end, four Hawks were in double digits.

2. The Knicks crept back in it, though, cutting the Hawks’ lead to nine. But that was the closest they would get for the rest of the night, and the Hawks increased their lead to 19.

3. Back in the first quarter, Reggie Bullock knocked two early threes, and a thunderous dunk from Randle tied the game up at 10 after the Hawks had a 6-0 run to start the game. After that, Atlanta went on another run, taking an 18-13 lead. But New York ended the quarter on an 8-3 run of their own, and the game was tied at 21. Randle had a decent first half – he didn’t shoot well from the floor (3-of-8, 0-for-3 from three), but he did have 10 points and eight rebounds in the first 12 minutes.

4. Off the bench in the second quarter, Immanuel Quickley hit his first three-pointer of the night. RJ Barrett knocked down a three of his own, giving the Knicks 27-23 lead. But despite hitting seven of 17 three-pointers in the first half, compared to Atlanta hitting just three of 17, the Hawks led 52-47 after a chippy first half that included several dust-ups. Clint Capela had 12 points and nine boards in the first half, while Young had 14 points and six assists. Bullock knocked down four of six shots from behind the arc in the half. Atlanta also made 11 free throws, compared to New York’s six.

5. Despite the loss and season ending, the Knicks received a healthy ovation from the crowd at the Garden. Rightfully so.

6. Randle finished the night with 23 points and 13 rebounds on 8-of-21 shooting, while Barrett added 17 points on 5-of-14. But Derrick Rose struggled, putting up just six points, making just three of his 11 field goals.

7. Young finished with a game-high 36 points, while Capela finished with 14 points and 15 boards.

