Takeaways from Knicks' 91-84 win over Magic, including tight fourth-quarter finish

A poor game turned competitive in the fourth quarter, the Knicks sweated out a victory against the Orlando Magic, 91-84, on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. >> Box score

Here are the takeaways from Monday’s game

1. Despite the poor shooting performances by these two teams (more on that below), it was a close game in the fourth quarter thanks to a Magic 16-3 run. Once a 14-point lead for the Knicks, it was tied at 81 apiece with 1:01 left to play when Julius Randle took the lead back with a spin-move layup. The Knicks had even better defense at the other end to keep the lead, and RJ Barrett took it all the way down the floor, hit the tough layup, and brought the lead back to four for some breathing room. That lead was furthered by some missed Magic threes and the Knicks walked away with the win.

2. The Knicks and Magic both had a tough time knocking down shots in this game. New York finished with a 35.6 field goal percentage, while Orlando had a 33.7 mark in that category. Beyond the arc was yet again a problem for New York, as they were a woeful 18.5 percent from that range.

3. RJ Barrett led the way in points for the Knicks, tallying 22 on a solid 9-for-19 from the field. He was crashing the boards as well, hauling in 10 rebounds while dishing out four assists, too. Barrett’s poise and body control around the rim was on full display in this one, as he hit some clutch and somewhat awkward layups, especially toward the end of the game as we’ve already highlighted.

4. Julius Randle had a rare rough day from the field, often shaking his head after seeing a miss. He shot 5-for-19, but he was hitting his free throws late in the game to help the Knicks to total 21 points. He also had 17 rebounds to lead the Knicks on the glass.

5. Immanuel Quickley had a very solid first half for the Knicks, tallying 11 points to give the team a jolt on the offensive end. But that’s all she wrote for the Knicks rookie, as he was ice cold in the second half.

6. Going against his former team, Elfrid Payton had some solid play for New York. His best play came on some nifty moves at the top of the key followed by a thunderous dunk over a defender. He had 12 points, four assists and two boards.

7. Nikola Vucevic was the only Magic player that was consistent on the offensive end. He had the team’s first nine points in the game and continued to contribute throughout, collecting 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting with 14 rebounds to record the double-double as well. He was clearly frustrated during the game, too, as he was hit for a technical foul when he believed an offensive foul came on a Payton layup.

8. The Knicks have won back-to-back games after the big upset over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Knicks start a West Coast trip, first to face Steph Curry and the Warriors on Thursday at 10 p.m.