Takeaways: Kingsbury, players discuss offensive line, turnovers and more

AP Images

The Texas Tech Red Raiders began the year with a 56-10 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday. Following this week’s bye, the Red Raiders will host the Arizona State Sun Devils. Kliff Kingsbury, OL Paul Stawarz, DB Vaughnte Dorsey and DE Tony Jones met with the media after practice on Sunday to review this weekend’s opener and what they saw to improve on going forward.

- Kingsbury opened the session by saying what he saw on film after the game. He said he noticed everyone contributing, but penalties were something the team needs to fix.

- The Red Raiders committed 11 penalties for a total of 120 yards.

- “I think just overall effort,” Kingsbury said. “Felt like we played hard. For most of the game I think both teams got tired there in the second half. I thought the effort from both sides of the football and on special teams is there. We got a lot to clean up. Had a bunch of penalties, had a bunch of mental errors, but overall played very hard.”

- The first offensive touchdown for the Red Raiders came with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter. Kingsbury said the offense started off on a slow start, more specifically the offensive line as they gave up some early sacks.

- He said they were able to find their strength and step up once they got in the groove. Bad play calling was one of the reasons the offense was off to an unusual slow start, Kingsbury said.

- “I thought as the game went (they) kind of picked up the physicality,” Kingsbury said. “We were able to run the ball and when you can do that it really opens up everything else.”

- Kingsbury said both guards Jack Anderson and Jacob Hines did well in their debuts. He said they played physically and well, which is all you can ask for in their first game.

- Kingsbury said QB Nic Shimonek handled it well when he decided to take the loss on the two sacks instead of making the play even worse.

- However, a more balanced offensive attack helped the Red Raiders and Shimonek keep the ball moving after the sluggish start. The Red Raiders ran the ball 40 times and aired it out 35 times.

- Kingsbury said last season the team relied on former QB Patrick Mahomes too much. He said it was good to see RB Justin Stockton find success early and showed improvement when he ran between the tackles.

- Stawarz was a contributor when it comes to moving bodies up front, but the offensive line as a whole was physical in the opener, but have more room for improvement, Kingsbury said.

- Stawarz said no one was named or praised outright by offensive line coach Brandon Jones, but he did like how the front five were able to establish the run game.

- On the defensive side of the ball, Kingsbury talked about DB Willie Sykes and his growth. Sykes came up with one of the three takeaways the Red Raiders hauled in when he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

- “He’s just matured a ton. We’re very proud of him and the way he’s handled himself,” Kingsbury said. “Missed spring practice, through camp took it slow with him, but he’s really come on lately. Got a nose for the football. He’s a tough kid, he’ll stick his nose in there; made a really nice play yesterday.”

- Dorsey said the defense can always do better. He mentioned that forcing turnovers, especially on the first play, wasn’t much of a surprise but an expectation.

- “I feel like as a defense we can be more aggressive,” Dorsey said. “We need to cutback on missed assignments and things of that matter.”

- The highlight of Dorsey’s day was laying a big hit on somebody in a different uniform, he said.

- For newcomer Jones, he said the interception he made was one where he saw the QB get ready to release the ball so he just put his hands up and the ball perfectly hit his hands.

- Jones said coach Rusty Whitt’s strength program has helped tremendously to the program. He said everyone is bought into the plan even if it means going to lift and practice on Sunday following the first game.

- Both Jones and Dorsey played their first action in a Red Raider uniform on Saturday, but all players and coaches were reintroduced to the ‘double t’ after having to earn it over camp.

- Dorsey said playing for a Power Five D-I university is surreal. Jones added that the experience inside the Jones was unbelievable.

- “It was great earning that ‘double t’ back,” Jones said. “It was breathtaking coming out the tunnel with all the smoke, all the fans. It was just a great experience.”