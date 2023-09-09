Takeaways: JoBurg expectations shifting after one-point win over Tawas, 2-1 start

JOHANNESBURG ― The 2021 and 2022 football seasons were tough for Johannesburg-Lewiston and head coach Joe Smokevitch; as a program that won 62 games from 2011-2020, saying things didn't go to plan after just one win in two years would be an understatement.

However, Smokevitch had confidence coming into 2023 that better days were coming, and as the Cardinals gutted out its second victory of the 2023 season with a one-point, 8-7 win over Tawas on Friday, Sept. 8, expectations for the historically dominant program are starting to rise, both internally and externally.

"I thought we could be 2-1 coming out of this," said Smokevitch. "I don't want to say we're looking at playoffs, that's a little far out still, but it's a reality."

Here are takeaways from JoBurg's second win of the season:

Hummel continues touchdown streak

Nate Hummel breaks free for a 35-yard touchdown run during Johannesburg-Lewiston's 8-7 victory over Tawas on Friday, Sept. 8.n

The Cardinals have had varying degrees of success on offense in their first three games, putting up 26 points in the win over Harbor Springs, just six points last week at East Jordan and eight points in Friday's win over Tawas.

However, there has been one constant; Nate Hummel is the go-to guy.

Hummel scored JoBurg's lone touchdown against the Braves, carrying the ball 35 yards right down the middle of the field for a score in the second quarter to put the Cardinals in the lead, giving him a touchdown in all three of JoBurg's opening games.

It was the junior's fifth touchdown overall, scoring three of four JL TDs against Harbor Springs and the lone score against EJ last week.

Fox provides as a ball carrier, excels as a punter

Benny Lindbert (left) celebrates with Thomas Fox (right) after a penalty gave the Cardinals a new set of downs during Johannesburg-Lewiston's 8-7 victory over Tawas on Friday, Sept. 8.

Thomas Fox has been a key addition to the Cardinals backfield, moving from his tight end to tailback for his final season, but his true value was shown on special teams against Tawas.

Fox flipped the field twice with boots of over 40 yards, but perhaps the biggest play of the game came when he corralled alow snap in his own end zone, barely getting an accurate punt off before getting hit hard in the backfield, a hit that drew a 15-yard roughing the kicker flag. That turned a near-safety into a new set of downs for JoBurg, turning into a drive that killed most of the third quarter,

"That's a big hit to take, and I turned around and ran him the next play," said Smokevitch. "Showing his toughness for us for sure."

