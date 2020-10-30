Takeaways from Jets' Quinnen Williams, including trade rumors and facing Le'Veon Bell on Sunday

The Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, and the Jets are one of the teams across the league that people believe could potentially be big sellers come Tuesday.

Quinnen Williams has been atop the rumor mill for the Jets thus far despite Adam Gase saying they aren't looking to trade last year's No. 3 overall pick.

Still, questions about the rumors reached Williams when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

Here are a few takeaways from Williams and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams:

On trade rumors

The second-year defensive lineman said he didn't really have any reaction to the rumors.



"I really didn't pay no attention to it," Williams said.

Williams added that the news didn't change anything on how he felt about the team or organization, and that he just wants "to work hard" and continuing playing on Sundays.

On facing the Chiefs

The Jets play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and will come into the game shorthanded on both sides of the ball.

Not many people are giving the Jets a chance against the Chiefs, but Williams isn't listening to any of the outside noise.

"We really don't worry about what outside people have got to say," Williams said. "We really don't care what they got to say honestly, cause they don't be on the field, they don't play with us, they don't compete with us. They don't do the things that we do cause they can't do the things that we do."

On facing former teammate Le'Veon Bell

The Jets traded Bell just over two weeks ago, and already the running back will get to face his former team.

Williams is ready to go at it with his former teammate.

"He's a great running back. I trained with him a lot, he's my dog and my friend, so it's going to be great going up against him and competing against him," Williams said. "He's a great person and a great teammate."

Gregg Williams on Quinnen's progress

"I've seen it from day one," Gregg Williams said on his growth. "I know him all the way back to high school too, when he was a running back back in those days. I tease him all the time about that.

"But I mentioned this last year, the guts that he had and the strength that he had to play last year with that really significant injury he had, and then this year he's grown every single game. He's at the very top of our league for an interior guy, in the run, in hits, in pressures, in TFLs. He's only going to continue to get better. If he stays healthy, he's going to be really, really, really good and I'm glad he's here."