Takeaways from the Jennerstown Salutes 150 at Jennerstown Speedway

Tommy Baldwin Racing just keeps winning no matter who is driving the No. 7NY Modified.

After consecutive victories at New York’s Riverhead Raceway and New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway with Doug Coby at the wheel for the team owned by Tommy Baldwin Jr., the team turned to rookie Mike Christopher Jr. to keep its winning streak going during the Jennerstown Salutes 150 at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Christopher did exactly that, running down and passing Tyler Rypkema late in the 150-lap event to earn his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory in just his third Tour start.

The victory by Christopher added to his family’s legacy of success on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. His uncle, the late Ted Christopher, won 42 races and the 2008 Tour championship during his legendary career before dying in a plane crash in 2017.

For Baldwin, whose father Tommy Baldwin Sr. was a Modified racing legend in his own right, the win by Christopher added to the already impressive season for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Below are the key takeaways from Saturday’s Jennerstown Salutes 150, beginning with Christopher’s maiden NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour triumph.

A breakthrough performance for Mike Christopher Jr.

Mike Christopher Jr. was a long way from home Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway, but the long trip was well worth it.

Christopher, who is from Wolcott, Connecticut, had to travel roughly seven hours to Jennerstown, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Jennerstown Salutes 150 at a track he’d never raced at before.

That didn’t seem to phase Christopher, who started eighth and methodically worked his way to the front of the field.

The youth of the Whelen Modified Tour is on full display at @jtownspeedway. Will it be Mike Christopher Jr. or Tyler Rypkema getting their first victory in the tour tonight?@FloRacing | @_JDVProductions pic.twitter.com/04VOtb0TXE — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) May 29, 2022

Christopher took the lead following a restart just shy of the 100 lap mark, but he lost the top spot to polesitter Tyler Rypkema a few laps later. The two then engaged in a tug of war for the final 50 laps, with Christopher rarely more than a few car lengths behind Rypkema.

After a move around the outside failed to pay dividends, Christopher made the race-winning pass in Turns 1 and 2 with 11 laps left. He took the checkered flag 1.7 seconds clear of Rypkema as the 23-year-old earned his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory.

While Saturday’s race was only his third start on the Tour, it was far from his third Modified race. He has been racing Modifieds for several seasons in the Northeast, earning victories at tracks like Stafford Motor Speedway and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The victory by Christopher helped Tommy Baldwin Racing further pad its lead at the top of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour car owner standings. The team now holds a 33-point advantage on the No. 16 team of Ron Silk after five of 16 scheduled races this season.

Rypkema leads the most laps but comes up short

Saturday very easily could have been Tyler Rypkema’s day.

Rypkema started the day off by going second fastest in practice and backed that up by winning his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour pole shortly thereafter.

His impressive performance continued into the race, with Rypkema leading more than 100 laps during the Jennerstown Salutes 150.

Unfortunately, Rypkema wasn’t able to keep his momentum going through the checkered flag, as Christopher was able to overtake him and score his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory.

Despite the disappointing end to an otherwise great race, Rypkema still kept his head held high after a runner-up finish.

So close, yet so far for Tyler Rypkema. He settles for second at @jtownspeedway after leading the most laps.@FloRacing | @_JDVProductions pic.twitter.com/xyZ7ugohU4 — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) May 29, 2022

“It’s a great day for us. We led a ton of laps. We’ve got a good notebook going again for here and a really solid finish,” Rypkema said.

The runner-up result was Rypkema’s third top-five finish in Tour competition and his second in as many starts so far this year. He finished fifth in the opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway in February.

J.B. Fortin, driver of the #34, races during The Jennerstown Salutes 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania on May 28, 2022. (Nate Smallwood/NASCAR)

J.B. Fortin turns in his best performance to date

An untimely caution cost J.B. Fortin a shot at a victory on May 21 at Lee USA Speedway. That caution also eventually led to a disappointing finish of eighth when he was running as high as second late in the race.

Fortin would not suffer the same sort of luck Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway.

The driver from Holtsville, New York, was able to power his way to a third-place finish in the Jennerstown Salutes 150, his first top-five finish in NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competition.

“We had a stout car from the beginning,” Fortin said. “On that long green flag run the car was coming to me. I thought we were going to have the win here, we just made a bad adjustment on the pit stop. I can’t thank my team enough. This is a killer car for me.

“It’s been a long way coming. At Lee we had a pretty good car. I think we could have won there.”

Prior to Saturday night, Fortin’s best finish with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was a seventh-place run at New York’s Riverhead Raceway in 2019.

