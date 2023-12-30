Advertisement

Takeaways: Jalen Green continues surge, but Tyrese Maxey even better as Sixers edge Rockets

Ben DuBose
·6 min read

After a rough start to December, third-year Rockets guard Jalen Green played a second consecutive strong game on Friday at Toyota Center. It was not, however, enough for Houston to win in a 131-127 loss (box score) to Tyrese Maxey and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers improved to 22-9 with the victory, while the Rockets dropped their third straight to fall to 15-15 on the 2023-24 NBA season. Houston’s team defense, which has been a strength for most of this campaig, continued its slump from recent games.

Green finished with 31 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 12-of-19 from the field (63.2%) and 5-of-9 from 3-point range (55.6%). But Maxey was even more dynamic with 42 points on 13-of-26 shooting (50.0%), including 14-of-15 on free throws (93.3%).

Fred VanVleet had 33 points and 10 assists for Houston while making 8-of-12 from 3-point range (66.7%) and 7-of-8 on free throws (87.5%), while Alperen Sengun added 28 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds while shooting 12-of-16 from the field (75.0%). Tobias Harris added 22 points and 7 assists for the Sixers on 10-of-18 shooting (55.6%).

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain) and veteran forward Nicolas Batum (right hamstring strain) missed Friday’s game for the Sixers, while Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain) and Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) sat out for the Rockets. Both Brooks and Smith could return in a week or so, per head coach Ime Udoka.

Here’s our look at Friday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. As Houston’s seven-game homestand continues, game four is Monday’s matchup versus the Detroit Pistons (2-29), who are currently on an NBA-record losing streak of 28 consecutive games. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Central.

Dec. 29 Rockets-76ers reaction

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire