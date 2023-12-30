Takeaways: Jalen Green continues surge, but Tyrese Maxey even better as Sixers edge Rockets

After a rough start to December, third-year Rockets guard Jalen Green played a second consecutive strong game on Friday at Toyota Center. It was not, however, enough for Houston to win in a 131-127 loss (box score) to Tyrese Maxey and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers improved to 22-9 with the victory, while the Rockets dropped their third straight to fall to 15-15 on the 2023-24 NBA season. Houston’s team defense, which has been a strength for most of this campaig, continued its slump from recent games.

Green finished with 31 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 12-of-19 from the field (63.2%) and 5-of-9 from 3-point range (55.6%). But Maxey was even more dynamic with 42 points on 13-of-26 shooting (50.0%), including 14-of-15 on free throws (93.3%).

Fred VanVleet had 33 points and 10 assists for Houston while making 8-of-12 from 3-point range (66.7%) and 7-of-8 on free throws (87.5%), while Alperen Sengun added 28 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds while shooting 12-of-16 from the field (75.0%). Tobias Harris added 22 points and 7 assists for the Sixers on 10-of-18 shooting (55.6%).

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain) and veteran forward Nicolas Batum (right hamstring strain) missed Friday’s game for the Sixers, while Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain) and Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) sat out for the Rockets. Both Brooks and Smith could return in a week or so, per head coach Ime Udoka.

Here’s our look at Friday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. As Houston’s seven-game homestand continues, game four is Monday’s matchup versus the Detroit Pistons (2-29), who are currently on an NBA-record losing streak of 28 consecutive games. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Central.

Dec. 29 Rockets-76ers reaction

The Rockets lose a game which they really shouldn't have lost. Sengun, FVV and Green was terrific. The defense killed them. Oh, and Sengun only playing 34 minutes wasn't great. Not sure if he's physically able to play more if but if he is, then put him out there. He was a +12. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) December 30, 2023

1. Even though he put up numbers on Wednesday night, I did not think that was a good game by Jalen. He made some Hail Mary prayers. But I wrote afterwards that despite that, I thought it was a very important game for him individually because he got to see the ball go in the… — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) December 30, 2023

Ime Udoka said Jalen Green was the first option on HOU final possession, either taking a quick 3 or an open look off a screen. Added that he felt Green had a chance to get a shot off initially, but stressed that Jock Landale needed to find a shooter after receiving the ball. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) December 30, 2023

Really solid performances by Jalen, Alpi, and Fred but they absolutely need to get back to their identity which was defending at a high level, that is what got them their wins, trying to outscore teams is going to doom them every time — Abel (@AbelGe87) December 30, 2023

The East teams are a problem for the Rockets, their record against them is really bad, oddly enough they're the teams that are lighting them up and get into these high scoring games, they can't beat any of them — Abel (@AbelGe87) December 30, 2023

Against the Sixers: 33 PTS — Fred VanVleet

31 PTS — Jalen Green

28 PTS — Alperen Şengün They almost become the 2nd trio of #Rockets players to all score 30 in the same game. (Luis Scola, Aaron Brooks, Kevin Martin) pic.twitter.com/gojW66boI8 — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) December 30, 2023

Alperen Sengun finishes +12 in 34 minutes in a game the #Rockets lost by 4 — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) December 30, 2023

3 #Rockets losses in a row and the Detroit Pistons are on deck. Better damn well not lose that game. — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) December 30, 2023

Tyrese Maxey showed out in the Sixers W 🗣️ 42 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/5mI4OSuAgj — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2023

This is the Jalen Green realistic best solution right now about passing aspect. -Use your hang-time for pass-out

-Don't make contact which result in falling to ground

(Even has the effect of suppressing the frequency of opponent’s transition)

-Let the defense know you can pass pic.twitter.com/tJOOXXaQrY — Skyfall (@polarfall) December 30, 2023

Coaches pick the all star game reseverves, so Nick Nurse- if you double Alperen Sengun from the opening tip, you better also vote him as an all star. Oh, and tell your friends too. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) December 30, 2023

A few things on that last play. Why is Jeff Green not in to help spread the floor. Why are you running pick and roll down 3 and Jalen has to take this shot regardless of the double team with the clock running down pic.twitter.com/kCNMk7nq1B — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 30, 2023

Wide open. No reason for Landale to be in the game, and even less of a reason to consider shooting that with no timeouts left to advance the ball. Any 2-point attempt was a forfeit. https://t.co/z5DkEaYvHW — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 30, 2023

Rockets lose to Sixers, 131-127. Rockets now 0-10 when opponents score 120 or more this season. — Kris M Gardner (@TheHRReview) December 30, 2023

Aside from a single Fred VanVleet 3 pointer, Alperen Sengun did all of this on consecutive possessions. HE IS A MONSTER pic.twitter.com/SCS7MIKM2P — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@VatorSports) December 30, 2023

But honestly it comes down to the Rockets lack of defense. Broken record time. The Rockets are not built to win games that turn into shootouts — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 30, 2023

#Rockets fall to the 76ers 131-127 After the game Fred VanVleet talked facing the PHI defense and Jalen Green@HoustonRockets on Space City Home Network pic.twitter.com/2z13pb2swU — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) December 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire