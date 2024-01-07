Takeaways: Jabari Smith Jr. sparks Rockets in upset win over Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo

HOUSTON — One night after a loss that head coach Ime Udoka called perhaps their worst of the 2023-24 season to date, the Rockets responded with one of their best efforts in Saturday’s 112-108 win (box score) over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center.

It was the seventh and final game of a season-long homestand for the Rockets, who improved to 18-16 despite not having two rotation regulars in Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain) and Tari Eason (left lower leg soreness). Milwaukee, which lost despite 48 points by perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, fell to 25-11.

Jabari Smith Jr. played a game-high 40 minutes for the Rockets and had 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals, making for one of his best efforts in weeks. Smith hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range (60.0%), including a dagger with under two minutes left to seal the win.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets in scoring with 21 points, though he was limited by the Bucks to 7-of-21 shooting (33.3%). Sengun also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 4 assists.

On a balanced night, other Houston players in double figures were:

Jalen Green : 16 points, 4 rebounds; 5-of-12 shooting (41.7%), 5-of-5 on free throws

Jeff Green : 16 points in 34 minutes; 5-of-11 shooting (45.5%), 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%), 4-of-5 on free throws

Fred VanVleet : 14 points, 7 assists, 2 steals; 4-of-13 shooting (30.8%), 3-of-10 on 3-pointers (30.0%)

Cam Whitmore : 12 points, 3 rebounds in 13 minutes; 4-of-6 shooting (66.7%), 1-of-1 on 3-pointers, 3-of-3 on free throws

Aaron Holiday: 11 points in 21 minutes; 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%), 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60.0%)

Here’s our look at highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. With the homestand complete, Houston will now begin a six-game Eastern Conference road trip, which starts Monday at Miami (20-15). Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central.

Jan. 6 Rockets-Bucks reaction

Jabari Smith is having such a damned good second year — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) January 7, 2024

ALPEREN SENGUN BEHIND-THE-BACK TO JABARI SMITH JR. FOR THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eeQx8KkJLi — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 7, 2024

#Rockets beat the Bucks 112-108 What a game by Uncle Jeff … great defense in 34 minutes off the bench … and scoring 16 points Jeff Green with our @SportsVanessa after the @HoustonRockets WIN pic.twitter.com/lxtW0HdDFT — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 7, 2024

The #Rockets arguably just had their best win of the season over a 25-10 Bucks team without Dillon Brooks or Tari Eason. Houston’s legit. pic.twitter.com/L37WziKecE — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 7, 2024

This was a huge win for the Rockets tonight against the Bucks. Great bench minutes from Amen, Cam and Holiday. Sengun led the team with 21. Jabari (14p-12r) put in 40 minutes. Jalen Green had some really good stretches. And Jeff Green continues to bail out the Rockets at several… — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 7, 2024

Alperen Sengun showing love to the fans after the Rockets’ win over the Bucks 🙌 (via @HoustonRockets)pic.twitter.com/etP1QapkmY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 7, 2024

Rockets beat Milwaukee 112-108. Another signature win for Ime Udoka. The Bucks came to town with the third-best record in the NBA. — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) January 7, 2024

Rockets young duo tonight: Sengun — Jabari —

21 PTS 14 PTS

11 REB 12 REB Undefeated when they both have a double-double. pic.twitter.com/hCosb7nY6N — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 7, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave it his all in a tough battle against the Rockets! 48 PTS / 17 REB / 16-25 FG ▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (18) for the most 45+ point games in Bucks franchise history pic.twitter.com/w4QV58DjtN — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2024

#Rockets WIN! Really excellent win vs a good Bucks team to end the homestand. Rockets end up going 3-4 on their 7 game homestand. — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) January 7, 2024

The Rockets won 17, 20 and 22 games the last 3 years. Defense ranked 29th and 30th Now 17-16 (and likely 18-16) and the 4th best defense in the NBA. https://t.co/E4Q9s3U7vN — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 7, 2024

Cam Whitmore has scored in double figures in five of his last six GP Over that span, the 19-year-old has averaged 11.5 PPG on 68% TS in 14 MPG (29.6 per 36!) He’s knocked down at least one three in all six of those games and has now made 11/26 (42.3%) on the season#Rockets pic.twitter.com/Xix2sLDVWY — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 7, 2024

Jalen Green soars for the one-hand alley-oop slam 🚀 Rockets-Bucks | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/Jr78rmo8k3 pic.twitter.com/dthZkfU4a4 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2024

The Rockets (18-16) just capped a stretch where they played 9 of 10 at home and hold a 15-6 record at Toyota Center. They now head east on a 6-game road swing — they're currently 3-10 on the road. On deck: • Miami

• Chicago

• Detroit

• Boston

• Philadelphia

• New York — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 7, 2024

Ime Udoka on Jabari Smith Jr tonight: "Great game. He wasn't scoring a ton, especially early on… but he played a beautiful game up until that point. He was a big part of guarding Giannis extremely well in the first half. On Middleton at times. Played the perfect game. (He) let… pic.twitter.com/CDKDfA4P9m — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 7, 2024

Ime Udoka thinks rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore have been fitting in defensively and giving the #Rockets a boost off the bench. "Size. Versatility. Athleticism. Speed. I think they complement each other well because they can do a lot of similar things as far as guarding… pic.twitter.com/t6sqFmZ0aU — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 7, 2024

The Houston Texans clinched a postseason berth. The Houston Cougars are the lone undefeated team in college basketball. The Rockets beat the Bucks at home. A special night for the city of Houston. — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) January 7, 2024

#Rockets bench outscores the Bucks 43-22@HoustonRockets ROOKIES

Cam Whitmore – 13 MIN / 12 PTS

Amen Thompson – 4 PTS / 5 AST / 3 REB ROCKETS WIN 112-108 pic.twitter.com/quECNYbhX0 — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 7, 2024

#Rockets beat the Bucks 112-108 Jabari Smith Jr. met with the media after the @HoustonRockets WIN pic.twitter.com/tLIWEUoPK8 — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 7, 2024

After the game I asked Alperen Sengun about Ime meeting his father yesterday for the first time

“He loves Ime because Ime has made me really good this year he helped me a lot he made me a better player”

Full interviews up soon pic.twitter.com/i9FXMD1BPr — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) January 7, 2024

