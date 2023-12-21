Advertisement

Takeaways: Jabari Smith Jr. posts career night as Hawks edge Rockets

Ben DuBose
In a wild back-and-forth game, a career night by second-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. wasn’t enough to rescue the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s 134-127 loss (box score) to the Atlanta Hawks.

It’s the third consecutive loss for Houston (13-12), which had its 11-game home-court winning streak at Toyota Center snapped. The Hawks (12-15) were led by perennial All-Star guard Trae Young, who had 30 points and 14 assists while shooting 10-of-18 from the field (55.6%) and 5-of-8 from 3-point range (62.5%).

The Rockets stormed back from a 20-point deficit midway through the second quarter to take a 5-point lead late in the third, but Atlanta built up the margin again after a flurry of pick-and-roll lobs to big man Onyeka Okongwu that Alperen Sengun struggled to defend.

Smith finished with a career-high 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks for the Rockets, shooting 8-of-14 overall (57.1%), 4-of-7 on 3-pointers (57.1%), and a perfect 14-of-14 on free throws.

Fred VanVleet was spectacular at point guard with 32 points, 15 assists, and only 2 turnovers while making 10-of-20 shots (50.0%), 3-of-7 from 3-point range (42.9%), and 9-of-9 on free throws.

Other noteworthy Rockets performances included:

  • Dillon Brooks: 19 points, 2 steals; 7-of-9 shooting (77.8%), 5-of-6 on free throws (83.3%)

  • Alperen Sengun: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists; 7-of-12 shooting (58.3%)

  • Jalen Green: 16 points, 4 rebounds; 7-of-19 shooting (36.8%), 2-of-7 on 3-pointers (28.6%)

Second-year forward Tari Eason, who had played extremely well in recent games, sat out with left lower leg soreness. It was Houston’s fourth game in six nights, and Eason missed time in the preseason and early in the regular season with a stress reaction to that area.

Here’s our look at highlights and postgame interviews after Wednesday’s game versus Atlanta, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up for the Rockets is Friday’s home game versus Dallas, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. Central from Toyota Center.

Dec. 20 Rockets-Hawks reaction

