Takeaways: Jabari Smith Jr. posts career night as Hawks edge Rockets

In a wild back-and-forth game, a career night by second-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. wasn’t enough to rescue the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s 134-127 loss (box score) to the Atlanta Hawks.

It’s the third consecutive loss for Houston (13-12), which had its 11-game home-court winning streak at Toyota Center snapped. The Hawks (12-15) were led by perennial All-Star guard Trae Young, who had 30 points and 14 assists while shooting 10-of-18 from the field (55.6%) and 5-of-8 from 3-point range (62.5%).

The Rockets stormed back from a 20-point deficit midway through the second quarter to take a 5-point lead late in the third, but Atlanta built up the margin again after a flurry of pick-and-roll lobs to big man Onyeka Okongwu that Alperen Sengun struggled to defend.

Smith finished with a career-high 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks for the Rockets, shooting 8-of-14 overall (57.1%), 4-of-7 on 3-pointers (57.1%), and a perfect 14-of-14 on free throws.

Fred VanVleet was spectacular at point guard with 32 points, 15 assists, and only 2 turnovers while making 10-of-20 shots (50.0%), 3-of-7 from 3-point range (42.9%), and 9-of-9 on free throws.

Other noteworthy Rockets performances included:

Dillon Brooks : 19 points, 2 steals; 7-of-9 shooting (77.8%), 5-of-6 on free throws (83.3%)

Alperen Sengun : 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists; 7-of-12 shooting (58.3%)

Jalen Green: 16 points, 4 rebounds; 7-of-19 shooting (36.8%), 2-of-7 on 3-pointers (28.6%)

Second-year forward Tari Eason, who had played extremely well in recent games, sat out with left lower leg soreness. It was Houston’s fourth game in six nights, and Eason missed time in the preseason and early in the regular season with a stress reaction to that area.

Here’s our look at highlights and postgame interviews after Wednesday’s game versus Atlanta, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up for the Rockets is Friday’s home game versus Dallas, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. Central from Toyota Center.

FINAL: Hawks 134, Rockets 127. Jabari posts career-high 34p and 13 boards but Rockets terrible fourth quarter start is too much to overcome. Fred VanVleet goes for 32 and 15 dimes, Dillon Brooks adds 19p. Ime sits Alperen Sengun for the final 6-7 minutes of the game. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 21, 2023

Ime Udoka on benching Alperen Sengun and what he saw from him on defense: "The mistakes I talked about. We want our bigs to be up and stay beneath the rollers. Okongwu got out a few times. Capela same thing. When they're not setting screens and slipping, you have to be able to… pic.twitter.com/qpuTiuDqri — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 21, 2023

Rockets lose. What a Rollercoaster. Incredible individual games by Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith, but they couldn't get contributions from Jalen and the bench, and the defense was a wreck. Worst 2 losses since San Antonio, coming back to back. Still a game above. 500 — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) December 21, 2023

Rockets Recap: 1. Jabari’s best game as a pro. Career-high 34 points & 4 blocks 2. Fred VanVleet is kicking ass but the #Rockets can’t survive without him on the court so he runs outta gas 3. Sengun’s worst defensive game of the season 4. Tough times continue for Jalen Green — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) December 21, 2023

This team misses Tari Eason like it misses oxygen — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) December 21, 2023

They have run the same lob play on Sengun on more than one occasion …He has to recognize it early so he can recover…#Sarge — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) December 21, 2023

This game a perfect example of why you need a vertical threat / defensive center to complement Sengun — StanfordKP (@stanfordkp) December 21, 2023

Jabari has arrived. — StanfordKP (@stanfordkp) December 21, 2023

That was by far Sengun’s worst defensive game of the season. Just abysmal in that second half stretch defending the screen and roll. It illustrated the theoretical ceiling of an Alpi-led team – there’s always going to be a defensive handicap. But what can you do? First, we knew… — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) December 21, 2023

It's such a joy to watch Fred VanVleet hoop, man. Just a master at the subtleties of the game. You don't realize it until you watch him on an every night basis — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 21, 2023

Ime Udoka said the Hawks constantly slipping screens and getting easy lobs in the early fourth is what really hurt the Rockets. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 21, 2023

Jabari Smith Jr. is going to be just fine. 34 points on 8-for-13 shooting, 4 triples, 12 rebounds. Just looks fluid and confident on both ends of the floor. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) December 21, 2023

In other #Rockets news, Whitmore has been on an offensive tear. I’d expect him to be called back up at some point soon, especially with a lengthy homestand coming up. https://t.co/2NNzmu397x — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) December 21, 2023

Fred VanVleet 32 PTS / 15 AST tonight vs ATL but the @HoustonRockets lose 134-127#Rockets back in action Friday at home against the Mavs pic.twitter.com/DgkUEn9g5Q — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) December 21, 2023

Ime Udoka: "Not enough on the defensive end or toughness end as far as 50-50 balls and offensive rebounds and some of those things." — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) December 21, 2023

