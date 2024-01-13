Takeaways as Iowa basketball soars past Nebraska inside Carver

The Iowa Hawkeyes made sure to reward the fans that braved the weather and made the trek to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on a frigid, wintry Friday night.

Iowa (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) got off to a fantastic start, watched it dwindle away and then revved the engines back up and raced away in order to close out an impressive 94-76 win over a good Nebraska team.

Iowa dropped the Huskers to 13-4 (3-3 Big Ten) as six different Hawkeyes finished in double figures, including all five starters.

Let’s dive into the big takeaways from Iowa’s win over Nebraska.

Iowa erupted early

Just like they did in their first Big Ten win over Rutgers, the Hawkeyes came out roaring against the Huskers. Junior forward Payton Sandfort and redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery combined for 13 points and a trio of made 3-pointers in the game’s first six minutes as Iowa leapt out to a 17-2 lead.

Nebraska erased that early 15-point lead and actually jumped in front

It looked early like the rout might be on. Iowa was getting whatever it wanted offensively and was knocking down shots. As the Hawkeyes kept finding the bottom of the net, Nebraska couldn’t buy a bucket. The Huskers started 1-of-8 from the floor, including 0-for-4 from downtown.

Nebraska settled in, though. The Huskers got a lift from their bench. In particular, freshman guard Eli Rice gave Nebraska a jumpstart. He scored nine points in the first half despite entering the evening averaging just 3.8 points per game. Nebraska had 19 bench points at halftime. Iowa couldn’t keep Nebraska out of the paint either. The Huskers scored 30 points in the paint.

Suddenly, Iowa’s 15-point lead was just 41-36 at halftime. A quick 12-6 run featuring made 3-pointers from Nebraska senior guard Keisei Tominaga and junior forward Rienk Mast had the Huskers with their first lead of the night.

The Hawkeyes rolled away late, though

After Nebraska grabbed its second lead of the night at 50-49 with 16:50 to play, Iowa absolutely rolled away from the Huskers. Iowa outscored Nebraska 45-26 from that point forward.

Owen Freeman is the model of efficiency while collecting a career high

The freshman big already has a program record five Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards this season. He might be on his way to a sixth.

Owen Freeman finished with 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting en route to a new career high. The 6-foot-10 frosh from Moline, Ill., also secured another double-double as he finished with 10 rebounds.

Josh Dix catches fire

After making his second career start and his first Big Ten start, Josh Dix followed it up with a big game against the Huskers. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard knocked down 5-of-7 3-pointers to score 16 points off the Iowa bench.

Payton Sandfort had another great performance

The overall shooting numbers maybe don’t reflect it, but Sandfort had himself another very solid night. He finished 6-of-15 from the floor, but he was 5-of-12 from 3-point distance as Sandfort scored 19. His shooting helped set the tone of the night and Sandfort grabbed another double-double after pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Tony Perkins had a career-high 15 assists

It was a career night for senior guard Tony Perkins, too. Though he shot just 3-of-12, Perkins made up for it with the way he shared the basketball. The 6-foot-4 guard finished with a career-high 15 assists.

Fran McCaffery is tied with Dr. Tom!

After surpassing Dr. Tom’s Hawkeye record 126 career Big Ten wins with his 127th against Rutgers, Fran McCaffery is now even in the all-time wins column with Tom Davis as well.

Iowa improved to 10-6 (2-3 Big Ten) and, with the win, McCaffery now has 271 wins while leading the Hawkeyes. One more and he will be all alone up top as Iowa’s all-time wins leader. Iowa returns to action on Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. at Minnesota (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten).

