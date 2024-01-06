Takeaways from Iowa basketball’s 86-77 win over Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) collected their first Big Ten win of the season, topping Rutgers (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten), 86-77.

Iowa saw a number of key performances across the board. Junior forward Payton Sandfort led the way with a team-high 24 points, but three other Hawkeyes finished in double figures as well.

With the win, Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery became the Hawkeyes’ all-time Big Ten wins leader, surpassing the great Tom Davis.

Let’s dive into the key takeaways from this win over the Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes set the tone with defense

Rutgers missed 16 of its first 19 field goal attempts as the Hawkeyes used good defense and rebounding to build a 23-11 lead in the game’s first 11 minutes. Iowa extended its first-half lead to as many as 16.

Even with a late flurry in the first half, Rutgers finished shooting just 33.3% from the field and had nine turnovers.

Iowa set the tone with its defense.

It briefly looked like Mawot Mag had changed the game before half

Rutgers senior forward Mawot Mag knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first half’s final half minute to seemingly alter the complexion of the game dramatically.

After the Hawkeyes built a 16-point lead at 39-23 with 2:38 remaining in the first half, Rutgers closed the first 20 minutes with an 11-2 run to make it a seven-point difference at the break.

Payton Sandfort ensured that wasn't the case

Any momentum that the Scarlet Knights had heading into halftime, Iowa junior forward Payton Sandfort swiped right back for the Hawkeyes.

Sandfort sandwiched a pair of made 3-pointers around a fadeaway jumper from just outside the block to score a quick eight points in the second half’s first two minutes and change. That ballooned Iowa’s lead back up to 51-38 very quickly and set the stage for what would happen throughout the rest of the second half.

Sandfort finished with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Fourteen of Sandfort’s points came after halftime.

Iowa's bigs combined for a very good day

Against a Rutgers frontline that featured the likes of senior Mawot Mag and senior Clifford Omoruyi, graduate forward Ben Krikke and freshman forward Owen Freeman more than held their own.

Krikke scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Freeman chipped in with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Tony Perkins had another solid performance

After a season-high 25 points at Wisconsin, senior guard Tony Perkins had another good game.

Perkins finished with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including four steals and a pair of assists and rebounds.

Iowa is on the board in Big Ten play

The biggest takeaways for Iowa? The Hawkeyes collected their first Big Ten win on the season.

After losses at No. 1 Purdue, versus Michigan and at No. 21 Wisconsin, Iowa really needed to protect home court in this one. Mission accomplished.

This was an encouraging performance from the Hawkeyes. Now, Iowa turns its attention to Nebraska from Iowa City next Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

