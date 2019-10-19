Illinois trolls Wisconsin after stunning upset with 'Jump Around' celebration

To add insult to infamy, the clever antagonists at Illinois trolled No. 6 Wisconsin’s fans after pulling off this college football season’s most stunning upset. In the wake of Illinois shocking the 30-point favorite Badgers, 24-23, on a last-second field goal, the sound system at Memorial Stadium serenaded the losers with “Jump Around,” the trademark Wisconsin anthem.

Along with providing an adrenaline shot to a sleepy afternoon of college football, Illinois also managed to jumble around the Big Ten and College Football Playoff landscape by defrocking the Badgers’ College Football Playoff aspirations.

The immediate impact begins in Madison, as the Badgers (6-1) entered the game with a résumé that included four shutouts and had brow beat opponents, including Michigan, so mercilessly that they’d muscled their way in the CFP picture. The first fallout from this loss is a fullback dive out of the national conversation for the Badgers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Badgers no longer appearing to be a top-10 team also impacts the national picture. Entering Saturday, there were four games remaining on the college football schedule between top-10 teams, a number that change when the new rankings comes out. That slate began with the No. 6 Badgers playing at No. 4 Ohio State next Saturday, a game that precipitously decreases in luster. The other remaining games include No. 10 Georgia against No. 9 Florida on a neutral field in Jacksonville on Nov. 2, No. 2 LSU at No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 9 and No. 7 Penn State at No. 4 Ohio State on Nov. 23.

Story continues

Illini rubbing it in with Jump Around, but not very many people here to jump around pic.twitter.com/IomngHNici — John Boel (@JohnBoelWAVE3) October 19, 2019

The other games on the regular season schedule that will loom large over the Playoff Race include:

No. 10 Georgia at No. 11 Auburn on Nov. 16 and two games on the season’s final weekend – No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Auburn and No. 4 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan. Note the lack of marquee dates for contenders Oklahoma and Clemson, as neither is expected to see a top-10 team until either the league title game (Oklahoma) or the CFP (Clemson).

So what does Wisconsin’s loss mean? For Ohio State, the notion of potentially beating the Badgers twice looks a lot less daunting. (Many had assumed they’d play in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title.) For Penn State, facing Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game also doesn’t loom as that big of a threat. But this could also work against both teams, as a loss to the Badgers now could be more debilitating to both programs and the Big Ten, which is increasingly looking like it will need an undefeated champion to get into the College Football Playoff.

What about the Big Ten race? The Badgers loss shifts the focus to the Penn State game in Columbus in late November. It also opens the door to Minnesota to win the Big Ten West. The Gophers improved to 7-0 after a blowout of Rutgers on Saturday and thumped the Badgers, 37-15, in Madison to close the regular season last year. Minnesota is the only team with a perfect league record in the Big Ten West. The notion of Ohio State needing to beat Wisconsin twice or the Nittany Lions seeing the Badgers in the title game loomed large over their seasons, especially considering how dominant the Badgers looked early. That appears to be less of a threat after Saturday.

The Illinois team runs onto the field after kicking the game-winning field goal to beat 6th-ranked Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday. (Getty)

The loss certainly doesn’t mean the Badgers will roll over against top competition. They still have Jonathan Taylor, one of the best tailbacks in college football history. The defense that had carried the Badgers all season will certainly be formidable. They also play a ball-control, conservative style that tends to prevent huge swings. (Coach Paul Chryst went completely out of character by throwing on third-and-5 late in the fourth quarter. The ball was intercepted near midfield to set up the winning field goal, and that pass call will be second-guessed up and down State Street for decades.)

But a victory over the Badgers will mean less, and a loss to them will likely mean a pinch more after their face-plant against Illinois. (Let’s not forget, Illinois lost to Eastern Michigan earlier this season and fell by 23 at Minnesota.) A Big Ten race that had appeared to be coming into focus got jumbled around, as the forgettable tenure of Lovie Smith finally got an unforgettable moment.

More from Yahoo Sports: