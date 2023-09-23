Takeaways: Hush runs for four touchdowns in Gaylord's statement win over Cadillac

CADILLAC ― The Big North Conference may not have been decided on Friday, Sept. 22 in Cadillac. However, the future champions may have separated themselves from the rest of the pack with a statement win.

Gaylord (5-0, 3-0 BNC) and Cadillac (3-2, 3-1 BNC) met on Friday with huge implications on the line, hoping to leave as the frontrunners for the Big North Conference. And, after a 35-14 statement win, the Blue Devils head into the second half of the season in control of their own destiny as they eye a potential league title and playoff push.

"It feels good," head coach DJ Szymoniak said. "We have to take a step back and understand we have a target on our back now. We still have four games left in the season."

Here are three takeaways from the Blue Devils' statement victory.

Another loud night from Hush

Russell Hush celebrates yet another touchdown during Gaylord's 35-14 victory over Cadillac on Friday, Sept. 22 in Cadillac, Mich.

It has been nearly impossible to outshine the Hush brothers in the past few weeks.

Seniors Russell and Riley Hush have been trading monster performances on a weekly basis, with Russell shining in the run game against Kingsley and Riley dominating on defense and special teams against Marquette.

Another week, another not-so-quiet night from a Hush.

Russell excelled again as Gaylord's feature back, gashing Cadillac for 221 yards and four touchdowns on the evening as he scored on runs of 69 yards, 7 yards, 35 yards and 15 yards to help the Blue Devils pull away.

"The line, Riley on that one block where he blew up the corner," said Hush, explaining his big night after the game. "The blocks were great. I just read them, and it made it easy for me tonight."

Roundup: TC Central's second-half comeback shocks Gaylord soccer, volleyball falls to Trojans

Defense stands tall again

While the offensive rhythm can still come and go at times for Gaylord, strong play from their defense continues to be something upon which they can rely.

The Blue Devils held Cadillac, an offense averaging 31 points per game coming in the game, to just 14 on Friday evening, slowing down quarterback Charlie Howell for most of the game as he was limited to just 178 yards and two touchdowns.

SCORES: Northern Michigan high school football scores, updates for Week 5

New BNC frontrunners

Russell Hush runs to the outside during Gaylord's 35-14 victory over Cadillac on Friday, Sept. 22 in Cadillac, Mich.

The win puts Gaylord in a prime position for a conference title run this season, now the lone unbeaten team in BNC play with arguably the hardest games behind them.

"We want to win the conference and make a run in the playoffs, that's what we're trying to do," Hush said.

Three more BNC games stand between them and a league title: Sept. 29 vs. Alpena, Oct. 7 at Escanaba and Oct. 20 at Sault Ste Marie.

Contact Sports Editor Dylan Jespersen at Djespersen@gaylordheraldtimes.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @dylanjespersen, and Instagram, @dylanjespersen

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord's Hush rushes for four touchdowns in BNC victory over Cadillac