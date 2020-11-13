Takeaways from Giants' OC Jason Garrett, including ending losing streak vs. Eagles

Jason Garrett multicolor Giants hoodie

The Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and will try to snap an eight game losing streak against their NFC East rivals. With a win, the Giants would very much be in contention for the division title and a home game in the playoffs.

Having watched the Giants lose to the Eagles 12 of the last 13 times while he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett discussed what that could do to a franchises confidence when going to face an opponent when speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Here are a few takeaways from Garrett:

On if thinks become psychological when teams win or lose a lot against one team:

The Eagles have either crushed or "stolen" close games — see Week 7 — in nearly every matchup against the Giants for the last seven years. Some players have been a part of those losses over the last few years, so you've got to think there's something more than just frustration going on there.

"I think the thing you always think about as a coach, and certainly you try to think about as a player, we talk about it all the time, the mental toughness to be your best regardless of circumstances," Garrett said. "That sets up well in our game because you can have success on one play, but you have to be able to put that play behind you and go play the next play. You can have adversity on one play. Okay, put that behind you, go play the next play.

"That applies play to play, series to series, game to game. Anything like this that comes up or we’ve had a streak where we’ve beaten a team six games in a row, we’ve lost six games in a row, the first part of that equation is many of the players and coaches weren’t involved in that, the success or the adversity. That’s one way to look at it. But the other way to look at it is, hey, it’s like a new down. It’s like a new play. Whatever we did before, good, bad or indifferent, is really irrelevant to what’s going to happen right now. You try to lock in and prepare that way for every situation you’re in, and this week will be no different."

On balancing playing aggressive and also being protective with play calling:

It's common knowledge at this point that Daniel Jones has become a turnover machine in his 1.5+ seasons in the NFL. Whether it's being aggressive and throwing bad balls that end up intercepted or bad protection of the ball when he gets hit, playing calling for Jones can be tricky.

Something we talk about a lot as an offense and certainly at the quarterback position is to aggressively take what the defense gives you. There are situations where we have to run it and they’re playing run defense, and we have to run it anyway. There are situations where we have to pass it, they’re playing pass defense, and we have to pass it to have success anyway. But for the most part, you want to be aggressive, but you want to take what the defense gives you. I think the best quarterbacks in this league do that, whether it’s reading a play out, maybe have a shot called on a play but they play out of there and you have to work your way through the progression and find the right guy and feel good about taking it...

"He has to make decisions in the passing game on every play, and in our case, in the running game as well," Garrett said. "You have to be a great decision-maker. That’s what this position is about maybe more than anything else. The more you play, the more you’re in situations, the more you’re playing in a system, the more you see defenses, hopefully that decision-making process gets better and better and better. DJ’s done a lot of really good things for us over the course of the first half of the season. There’s no doubt he’s a young player who’s growing and developing every week."

On dialing up the trick plays and creativity on offense:

When teams get to a certain record, you see them starting to really dig into their playbooks. Some trick plays here, going for it on fourth down there, really anything to give the offense a jolt and to see what happens.

"I think the biggest thing you’re trying to do is put your players in a position where we can have some success executing plays. Part of that is your deceptives. I think our guys are capable of handling those," Garrett said. "...Sometimes you call that stuff and you don’t have success with it. We’ve run some arounds and reverses that haven’t been real good. But other times, they are good and you hope they’ll have a residual effect as well, that teams have to prepare for those kinds of plays. If you get a chance where they hit at the right time and you get a chance to cash in on them, you have to do that because they can be difference-making plays in the game.

"I just think that’s a part of playing offensive football, your deceptives, along with the base stuff that you run in your run and pass game each week."