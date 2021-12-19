Takeaways from Giants' loss to Cowboys, including more ineptness from Mike Glennon

Mike Glennon about to throw deep against Cowboys

There is still a chance that Daniel Jones won’t play again this season.

Mike Glennon should be finished, too.

The veteran backup was just awful on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Absolutely awful. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 99 yards and was picked off three times in the Giants’ lackluster, 21-6 loss. And at this point it’s pointless to roll the 32-year-old career backup out for another game in this meaningless season.

On Sunday, when the Giants play at Philadelphia, they need to start Jake Fromm.

Fromm, who arrived in New York three weeks ago when the Giants signed him off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, made his NFL debut with 3:41 remaining on Sunday and looked good in garbage time against a prevent-like Dallas defense. He finished 6 of 12 for 82 yards, despite several dropped passes.

That probably doesn’t tell anyone a whole lot about him based on the situation. But it showed he could at least be competent, which at this point would be a step up.

Because the numbers don’t do the awfulness of Glennon justice. He was off on his throws all game long. Any time he tried to throw deep he badly underthrew his target and a couple of times those throws were picked off – including once in the end zone in the fourth quarter. He was constantly throwing behind his receivers, even when they were open. He made bad decisions, showed no touch.

Granted, he doesn’t have a lot to work with on this offensively inept team. But it was bad. Really, really bad.

Fromm wasn’t. He did enough to earn another, longer look. And really, at this point, why not? Glennon isn’t the future. He might not even be welcomed back as a backup next season. Why not take a look at the 23-year-old Fromm to see what he’s got? Maybe he’s got nothing. Maybe he’s got enough to prove he’s a future backup. Maybe there’s something more.

What else is there to do in this awful, lost season, except to see which players belong as a part of the Giants’ future? Yes, if Jones gets clearance from the doctors they should put him back on the field. They still need to make some big decisions about him.

But if not, they have to give Fromm his chance, because playing Glennon again would just be a waste of time.

Here are some more takeaways from yet another awful Giants loss …

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm (17) throws the ball as quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of who the quarterback is, the Giants’ use of personnel on offense remains absolutely bizarre. In the first half of the game, Glennon dropped back to throw nine times and spread the ball around to seven receivers. The problem is, the Giants don’t have that many quality receivers. Why is Kenny Golladay, their $72 million receiver, being targeted only once? In fact, in that half, Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were targeted once each with zero catches. Shepard ended up getting targeted six times – four of them in the final four minutes after Fromm entered the game. Golladay was targeted seven times – three with Fromm. It’s not even about getting open. Just run quick slants or something designed specifically for them and see what they can do. They ran that once with Golladay and Fromm threw to him in coverage and he ended up fighting for a 36-yard catch. This game is about playmakers. The Giants keep forgetting it, though.

Here’s another reason why they should use their top weapons more. When they threw to Collin Johnson, who would be about their 10th option on offense if everyone was healthy, he fumbled. He got lucky that he was touched down by a defender before the ball came out, but it was close. Why do they keep trusting guys they shouldn’t trust, instead of putting the ball in the hands of their better players? That’s been going on all season long.

This has just been a bad, bad season for Saquon Barkley, in his first since he missed most of 2020 with a torn ACL. On Sunday, he added his first career lost fumble to his ugly resume, on his 791st career touch. He also had 50 yard on 15 carries – not a single run over six yards. On a key 4th and 1, they sat him and ran Devontae Booker, who ripped off a big first-down run. Booker, with eight carries for 74 yards, was the better of the two on Sunday. Barkley did have a remarkable, one-handed catch in the first quarter where he had to reach back for a ball thrown way behind him. Of course that only went for a 2-yard gain.

When Leonard Williams left the game last week in Los Angeles with an elbow injury there was some fear that it would end his season. Turns out, it didn’t even really disrupt it. Somehow, despite a pretty serious triceps injury, he played on Sunday with no restrictions. That’s 109 straight games for Williams, who has never missed a game in his NFL career. Whatever questions anyone has about him, no one can question his toughness.

These are clearly the final few games of Will Hernandez’s Giants career. The guard, who was taken in the second round of the 2018 draft, has been a big disappointment and it was easy to see why on Sunday. He was no match for Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who clearly targeted Hernandez by lining up a lot inside.

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is stopped by the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

And on the subject of awful offensive linemen: Matt Peart finally gets a few snaps in place of Nate Solder at right tackle and what happens? He commits two false start penalties in a four-play stretch in the fourth quarter, including one when the Giants are about to go for it on 4th and 1 from their own 28. No wonder the Giants won’t play him more.

The Giants still don’t have much of a pass rush and really need to prioritize a big-time pass rusher in the offseason. But rookies Azeez Ojulari and Quincy Roche have sure carved themselves out a place in the Giants’ future. Ojulari, who has already set the Giants’ rookie record with eight sacks this season, could be a dominant pass rusher in future seasons. And Roche, a waiver wire pickup after the Steelers cut him out of camp, is looking like a nice rotational player with 2.5 sacks on the year.



Lorenzo Carter, another big disappointment in the Giants’ pass rush, came into the game with zero sacks. But he had two against the Cowboys, including one that forced a fumble. He was as active and disruptive as he’s been maybe in his entire Giants career.

A symbol of the Giants’ problems: Joe Judge spends weeks playing less aggressive than he should. Then suddenly he finds his courage in Week 15. He had the Giants go for it on 4th and inches from their own 34 and got rewarded with the big Booker run. But then, in the third quarter, he goes for it again on 4th and 1 from their own 29, trailing 15-6, and calls a quarterback sneak. It fails because … well, you’ve seen the Giants’ offensive line play, right? The first one worked because it was a pitch outside. But this Giants team, particularly up the middle, gets absolutely no push. Playing the analytics game is fine, but at some point you have to know your team.