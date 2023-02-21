Takeaways from Gerad Parker’s first press conference as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator

Notre Dame made their elevation of gerad parker official over the weekend and today was the new offensive coordinators first time in front of the media with the new title.

Parker touched on a variety of topics and you can watch the entirety of his press conference here. Head coach Marcus Freeman also spoke during the introduction but this was much more about Parker.

There was a lot to digest from the new Irish play caller and it was good to take a step forward towards spring football.

Here are my biggest takeaways from what Parker said today regarding this coming season and the future of the Irish offense.

Leadership and accountability

Thoughts

Parker’s opening statements, he touched on that he has to “hold everybody accountable to the standards set forth from the head coach, and then for me, in this offense.” It’s great that he understands that the lead by example coach Freeman has already instilled that mentality. Any team typically takes the best and worst attributes of their head coach and it seems like Parker and Freeman are in alignment with that.

What the offense will look like

Thoughts

I’m going to do a deeper dive on what to expect from a Parker offense, during his time at West Virginia, but that’s not quite ready. What the new OC said regarding the offense was refreshing. Parker wants his offense to “look similar and to adjust and grow,” meaning they won’t just run a vanilla scheme with the same plays. There will be wrinkles and different looks. Tommy Rees, to me, was a bit stubborn with his play-calling, especially early this past year. I like the fact that Parker will try change aspects of the offense when things aren’t going right by simplification, saying he will “cut the amount of plays, and more look at making our plays work against multiple fronts and coverages so our guy are confident and play fast.”

Sam Hartman seems fine with the move

Thoughts

There was a moment when many Irish fans wondered what Hartman might think after transferring in to play under Rees. It should come as no surprise that Parker has had conversations with Hartman, with them talking “about the direction of the offense, to maybe ease some anxieties because with change comes a lot of thoughts and things that you want to get addressed.” This answer doesn’t inspire a ton of of confidence about how Hartman is feeling, hence he’s just fine with it.

Parker’s history calling plays

Thoughts

It was interesting to hear that not all offensive coordinators are calling plays during games. Typically head coaches delegate those duties and take over when in crunch time. It was the opposite for Parker at West Virginia, only calling plays during his first season when asked to. Like we knew, he called plays in his second year at WVU, what the offense did during that time was more of what Parker is as a play-caller..

How Parker looks at the current personnel

Notre Dame LT Joe Alt this season: ☘️ 406 Pass Block Snaps

☘️ Zero Sacks Allowed

☘️ 91.0 Run Block Grade pic.twitter.com/OyXHylE8nO — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 14, 2023

Thoughts

It’s easy as an outsider to know where the Irish’s strength is, the five offensive lineman. Parker knows this as “we want to be built O-Line driven. And we’re gonna be built from inside out,” which is great to hear. The veteran line along with the three-headed running back monster makes sense for Parker to lean on as he gets his feet wet. The receivers have underperformed and he knows their development is “going to be critical to us this spring, this summer, and getting into fall.” Even though he didn’t work with the whole offense, Parker is still very familiar with the team’s talent level.

Handicapping the quarterback race

Thoughts

Many of us think this isn’t a question, but it does seem that Parker is leaning towards Hartman over Tyler Buchner. He’s looking to “tailor this thing around in a pro style form,” which isn’t what the bowl games starter’s game is like. Hartman is more of the pure passer, which makes you wonder what is coming for Buchner going forward.

Who is the next offensive line coach?

Never a dull moment when it comes to Notre Dame football. https://t.co/EnPBiatqig — Fighting Irish Wire (@IrishWireND) February 14, 2023

Thoughts

Now that this position is filled, the next is the offensive line coach. It’s something that Parker is aware of and there are a “number of candidates” but a choice hasn’t been made. It looks like it won’t just be his decision either, “it’s a collaborative effort. It’s certainly not just mine.” This makes sense as Parker doesn’t have an extensive history working other offensive line coaches and Freeman will want to bring in his pick if he can.

