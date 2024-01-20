Takeaways: Gaylord St. Mary defense prevails in girls basketball battle with JoBurg

GAYLORD ― Since 2024 began, the Gaylord St. Mary and Johannesburg-Lewiston girls basketball teams have been on a collision course.

With the Cardinals riding a five-game win streak and the Snowbirds on a four-game streak of their own. the annual matchup between the Otsego County rivals was set to determine which team would have the upper hand as the Ski Valley Conference race heats up.

Game one goes to the Snowbirds.

Thanks to some lockdown defense and another big night from the Snowbirds' sophomore duo, GSM ran away with their fifth-straight win, defeating JoBurg 45-18 to stay close in the SVC title hunt.

Here are the key takeaways from last night's impressive Snowbird victory:

GSM defense dominates yet again

GSM's defense kept JoBurg from getting anthying going on Friday, Jan. 19 in Gaylord, Mich.

It took some time for a young, new-look GSM roster to find its footing in head coach Pat Schultz's aggressive press defense.

The Snowbirds suffered early losses to teams they're used to beating, including an uncharacteristically low-scoring 27-24 loss to SVC opponent Bellaire back in December. Whether it was lapses in their defense or an inability to capitalize on the turnovers they created, it seemed clear this team had a long way to go to fill the shoes of the team that won three straight district titles from 2021-23

However, since the end of the holiday break, the GSM girls have found their footing on defense, and the wins have followed suit.

The Snowbirds press worked wonders against the Cardinals early on, holding JoBurg to just 6 first-half points and just two points in the entire second quarter. JoBurg finally cracked double-digits with three minutes to go in the third quarter, already facing an insurmountable deficit.

This marks not only the fifth-straight victory for GSM, but the fifth-straight victory of at least 25+ points and the fifth consecutive game in which they held their opponents to less than 20 points.

With the defense clicking as the postseason draws nearer, the sophomore-led Snowbirds have to be feeling good about how their team has grown through two months of games.

Jeffers, Glasby prove to be too much

Kaylee Jeffers led GSM with 20 points in a win over JoBurg on Friday, Jan. 19 in Gaylord, Mich.

Now that the defense seems settled, GSM is looking for a new group of scorers to lead a young team (one senior, rest underclassmen) on a run in the postseason.

It seems they may have found their newest stars in the super sophomore duo of Kaylee Jeffers and Payton Glasby.

Jeffers and Glasby continue they can compete with anyone, regardless of age, as GSM continues to let the two dynamic scorers lead their team. It was Jeffers leading all scorers with 20 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists while Glasby chipped in another 15 points and 5 rebounds.

The two continue to be dangerous options from 3-point range as well, shooting a combined 6 for 13 from behind the arc.

JoBurg struggles with Marlatt, Fox limited

GSM's defensive effort frustrated Jayden Marlatt and the JoBurg offense on Friday, Jan. 19 in Gaylord, Mich.

Friday was not JoBurg's night.

During the five-game win streak they were on prior to Friday's matchup, JoBurg had consistently been scoring 40+ while holding many teams under 30 points. Against GSM, breaking the 20-point barrier seemed almost impossible.

GSM had a good plan of attack to limit JoBurg's star, Jayden Marlatt. The senior Ferris State softball commit was held to just four points and did not score in the first half, often drawing multiple Snowbird defenders anytime she attacked the paint.

JoBurg's other rising star, Brittney Fox, was also limited, scoring a team-high seven points. Her biggest impact came on defense as she came up with multiple big blocks in the second half, at least temporarily slowing down GSM's offense.

When these two teams meet again in Johannesburg next month, getting Jayden Marlatt going early will be a focal point for her head coach and father, Ryan Marlatt.

