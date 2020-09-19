Takeaways from the Big Ten's updated 2020 football schedule

Hopefully the third time will be the charm for the Big Ten.

After a whirlwind month, the conference announced on Wednesday that it will indeed play football in the fall. The Big Ten’s eight-game regular season schedule will begin on Oct. 24 and the full slate was unveiled Saturday morning. It marked the third time the conference had to assemble a schedule for the 2020 football season.

With rapid daily testing for COVID-19 on the way, the conference is attempting to cram nine games for each team over a nine-week span. The ninth game for each team is slated to be played on Dec. 19, the day of the Big Ten title game. For the teams not in the title game, they will play that day against the corresponding team in the other division. That means second-place team in the East will play second-place team in the West, the third-place team in the East will play the third-place team in the West, and so on and so forth.

But before we worry about those Week 9 matchups, let’s take a look at what the Big Ten unveiled Saturday with our initial reactions to each week’s slate.

Week 1 (10/24)

Nebraska at Ohio State

Michigan at Minnesota

Penn State at Indiana

Iowa at Purdue

Illinois at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Michigan State

Maryland at Northwestern

Nebraska wanted football? Well, how about starting the season on the road against Ohio State? Nebraska made a ton of noise to try to get Big Ten football back in the fall. There were even Nebraska players who sued the conference. Congrats, you get to go to Columbus in Week 1 to face the conference’s best team.

The most competitive game of the weekend could be Michigan’s trip to Minnesota. Minnesota won 11 games in 2019 and was one of the stories of the season in its third year under P.J. Fleck. Hosting Michigan in Week 1 will be a good litmus test for the Gophers as they try to stay among the top teams in the conference. Meanwhile, UM enters Year 6 under Jim Harbaugh without a whole lot to show for it. Maybe this is the year? Joe Milton should bring the Wolverines a new look at quarterback.

Penn State, the Big Ten’s second-best team, opens its season against a sneaky-tough team in Indiana. IU went 8-5 last year and returns quarterback Michael Penix Jr., one of the conference’s most underrated players. This could be a tough one for PSU, especially with what lies ahead in Week 2.

Week 2 (10/31)

Ohio State at Penn State

Michigan State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Maryland

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

The Big Ten’s top two teams meeting in Week 2 on Halloween? Ohio State’s trips to Happy Valley are always really competitive games. This should be no different, even without the usual “white out” crowd in attendance. This is a game that should have an impact on the College Football Playoff picture.

Throwing the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry into the mix adds even more intrigue to Week 2. Michigan State is entering its first season under Mel Tucker after 13 seasons under Mark Dantonio.

Nebraska gets another tough opponent in Week 2 with Wisconsin coming to Lincoln.

Week 3 (11/7)

Michigan State at Iowa

Maryland at Penn State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Indiana

Minnesota at Illinois

Nebraska at Northwestern

Wisconsin has won the Big Ten West in three of the last four seasons and has the chance to open the 2020 season 3-0. The Badgers should be favored at home against Purdue once again after playing Illinois and Nebraska in Weeks 1 and 2. Iowa, its Big Ten West counterpart, will also likely be favored in its first three games.

After what has the looks of the biggest game of the Big Ten schedule, both Ohio State and Penn State have a bit of a respite in Week 3. The Buckeyes will host Rutgers, now coached by Greg Schiano once again. Penn State, meanwhile, hosts Maryland, a team it beat 59-0 in College Park in 2019.

Week 4 (11/14)

Penn State at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Ohio State at Maryland

Iowa at Minnesota

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Illinois at Rutgers

Two teams in particular have very difficult crossover games. Michigan drew Wisconsin and Minnesota out of the Big Ten West while Nebraska drew Ohio State and Penn State from the East. Brutal.

Iowa at Minnesota could prove to be a critical game in the Big Ten West pecking order. Minnesota’s loss in Iowa City last year was a blow to Minnesota’s Big Ten West title hopes, ultimately opening the door for Wisconsin.

