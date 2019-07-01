Takeaways from Chicago: NASCAR made the wrong call starting race ahead of thunderstorms

NASCAR’s rush to get Sunday’s race at Chicago started was wholly unnecessary.

The race was originally scheduled to get underway just after 3:15 p.m. ET. NASCAR moved the start time up to just after 3 p.m. ET earlier in the day after a line of storms formed and started approaching the Chicago area from Wisconsin.

Those storms were set to hit Chicagoland Speedway right around the time of the race. And, sure enough, they did just that. The Cup Series race got started on time at the earlier start time, but only 11 of the scheduled 267 green-flag laps got completed before the race was red-flagged for the storms that NASCAR knew had been approaching for hours.

Eleven green flag laps is less than six minutes of racing at a 1.5-mile track like Chicago. The ensuing rain delay for the severe storms was over three hours and things like tents and pit boxes suffered damage thanks to the high winds that blasted the track during the storms.

Sunday's race was delayed over three hours by severe storms that blasted Chicagoland Speedway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

These storms that had been on radar for hours were actually growing as they got near the track. When drivers strapped into their cars and the race got ready to begin, severe thunderstorm warnings weren’t far away from the track. And so was lightning.

According to Brian Neudorff, a meterologist who is also a NASCAR fan, lightning was within 10 miles of the track at 1:50 p.m. ET. And then at 2 p.m. CT, just as the race was about to begin, the storms were even closer.

Radar as if 1:50 pm CDT - I don’t know what NASCAR is doing but if you’re a fan @ChicagolndSpdwy - find shelter now - there are severe warnings & lightning with in 10 miles and the main cells are around 20 miles moves at 35 mph - be safe #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/4ZKEgmGrBf — Brian Neudorff (@NASCAR_WXMAN) June 30, 2019

2 PM CDT - severe warning polygons 4 miles from @ChicagolndSpdwy storms within 10 miles - moving in quickly - damaging wind - frequent lightning - possible hail #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2HOzzrRDcn — Brian Neudorff (@NASCAR_WXMAN) June 30, 2019

NASCAR vice president Steve O’Donnell tweeted during the rain delay that the series started the race because its lightning detectors — which he said detects lightning within an eight mile radius — didn’t go off until the race was red-flagged.

Weather was out of range. We have had many situations where it stayed that way. Made the call when we needed to. https://t.co/BfHyj4U3va — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 30, 2019

We clear at 8 miles and we did https://t.co/dbEzlRNstI — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 30, 2019

But even if O’Donnell’s reasoning about the lightning detector is true — and there’s no reason to immediately discount it — it’s an incredibly weak way for NASCAR to justify starting the race when it did. It’s not a stretch to say that starting the race in the face of an approaching thunderstorm is a life-or-death decision when it comes to fan safety.

At Pocono in 2012 a fan was killed and nine others were injured in the parking lot by a lightning strike following a Cup Series race. A civil suit found Pocono negligent (but not at fault).

NASCAR and Chicago were negligent again on Sunday. Having fans in a tall metal grandstand as lightning strikes around the track is not a good idea.

As O’Donnell notes, there was a non-zero chance the storm could have missed the speedway. But that non-zero chance was more like 0.0001 percent than anything close to one percent after a cursory assessment of radar and a consultation with a meteorologist. The rain was coming for Chicagoland. And in a matter of minutes and seconds, not hours.

When storm shelter precautions involve a matter of minutes and seconds, it’s on those in charge with the safety of thousands of people to play it as safe as possible thanks to the awesomeness of modern weather technology, even if an event death isn’t just seven years in the rear view.

It felt Sunday like NASCAR acted as if radar and meteorology didn’t exist and Darrell Waltrip’s vortex theory did. Things could have worked out extremely poorly. Thankfully they didn’t. And hopefully NASCAR never makes this decision again.

NBC is back

It’s fair to wonder if NBC’s arrival to the 2019 NASCAR scene had anything to do with NASCAR’s rush to get the race started. Sunday’s race was the first on NBC this season and it wouldn’t have been great for the network to start its portion of the NASCAR schedule off with a rain delay.

That rain delay was inevitable, however.

Once the race finally got going after 5 p.m. CT, boy, was the NBC broadcast refreshing. It treated fans like they had some intelligence and the overhead shots for multiple laps post-restarts were a treat as viewers got to see most of the field jockey for position.

Not everyone likes NBC’s broadcasts of NASCAR. And that’s understandable, it’s hard to get 100 percent approval on anything in the United States. But it’s impossible to not notice the difference between NBC’s coverage and Fox’s coverage. And many of those differences are improvements.

Hendrick gets all four in the top 11

Hendrick Motorsports is slowly motoring its way back towards the top of the Cup Series.

Yeah, the Cup Series has been dominated by Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske so far in 2019. But Hendrick Motorsports is the third team on the Cup win list and had all four of its cars in the top 11 on Sunday.

The team has made substantial speed improvements over the last eight races or so and those improvements are showing themselves in the race results. Greg Ives, Alex Bowman’s crew chief, said the improvements have come from Chevy teams doing a better job of working together.

“I think we were all behind trying to think that we were smarter than all of us put together,” Ives said. “I appreciate [Hendrick teammates] the 48 team, the 9 team, the 24 from my camp to help bounce ideas off of and build confidence off of some of the best in the garage.”

“We were behind, yes, but I think you guys can tell we’re getting better and we’re contending and leading laps, and that’s great, right?”

Tires, tires, tires

If there was ever going to be a competition caution to check tire wear, Sunday’s race was a good place for it. The race began on a track that had lots of rubber on it. And it re-started hours later on a track that had all that rubber washed off of it.

Restarting this NASCAR Cup race on a "green" race track - with the rain walking most of the rubber off the surface - some cars are showing high wear on their tires on this first full run. — Goodyear Racing (@GoodyearRacing) June 30, 2019

NASCAR typically throws a competition caution at the beginning of races that were preceded by rain. But there was no competition caution on Sunday despite the torrential rains that pounded the track.

There probably should have been. There was a rash of tire issues at the end of the first stage. Kevin Harvick had a flat. So did Kyle Busch. So did Ryan Blaney. Clint Bowyer spun out because of a flat right-rear tire to end the stage.

Tire wear has been far less existent in 2019 than it has been in previous NASCAR seasons because of the reduced speeds in the Cup Series. It was nice to see it play a factor. Though given NASCAR’s stated reasons for having competition cautions, that factor might have played too big of a role than it should have.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

