Takeaways from Friday's Sweet 16: North Carolina looks like national title contender

CHICAGO — In a ridiculous coincidence, the Saint Peter's Peacocks wrote NCAA Tournament history on National Peacock Day with a thrilling upset of Purdue.

The mid-major became the first-ever No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, outdoing previous No. 15 seeds Oral Roberts (2021) and Florida Gulf Coast (2013). Exactly 0.8% of people picked the Peacocks to get this far, with the school from Jersey City, New Jersey, defying all odds. Is Saint Peter's the best Cinderella of all time?

Meanwhile, the ACC is sitting pretty with three teams – Duke and now North Carolina and Miami (Fla.) – in the Elite Eight on the same day the Big Ten saw its last team go down.

A look at three key takeaways from Friday:

Saint Peter's writes NCAA history

Coach Shaheen Holloway has this team playing inspired basketball, and now the Peacocks (22-11) are just one win from the Final Four. The best Cinderellas of the last two decades to reach Final Fours – George Mason in 2006, VCU in 2011, Loyola-Chicago (2018) all were double-digit seeded mid-majors. But none was as highly seeded as this Saint Peter's team that's now beaten No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue.

While other bracket-busting NCAA Tournament darlings of yesteryear have had flair (FGCU's "Dunk City") or a lovable fan (Loyola's Sister Jean), this team from the MAAC is doing it with defense, namely with nine steals. In spite of being undersized against the Boilermakers, the Peacocks used aggressiveness and hustle to outduel their seemingly superior opponent behind 6-8 freshman Clarence Rubert and 6-7 junior Hassan Drame. Daryl Banks III (14 points) is the go-to scorer for Saint Peter's, but Mr. Clutch has been guard Doug Edert (10 points) off the bench. One stat to note: a 19-for-21 clip from the free-throw line. What's been most impressive is the Peacocks' ability to stay hungry and poised under pressure, winning close games in all three NCAA Tournament matchups.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with 30 points on Friday.

Blue-bloods show title potential

Duke and Villanova advanced on Thursday, and fellow blue-bloods Kansas and North Carolina will now join them in the Elite Eight. And yes, if both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels win Sunday, we could see them meet in the Final Four.

Ever since North Carolina embarrassed Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Heels have been red-hot – knocking out No. 1 Baylor in the previous game in overtime. That continued against a UCLA team that reached the Final Four last year and seemed destined to get back. Caleb Love was brilliant again, finishing with 30 points off six three-pointers. Armando Bacot's tip-in with 22 seconds left sealed the win in another impressive outing for coach Hubert Davis' resilient team.

The last remaining No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas stayed alive, escaping Providence by five points. It's coach Bill Self's ninth trip to the Elite Eight with Kansas and 11th of his career, as the Jayhawks (31-6) are one win from the Final Four. They've now won eight in a row and are looking like a title contender after entering the NCAA Tourney having won the Big 12 tournament.

The secret weapon for Kansas has been guard Remy Martin. For the third consecutive tournament game, Kansas got a jolt off the bench from the fiery Martin (23 points), the Arizona State transfer who has erupted in these NCAAs after playing a reserve role throughout 2021-22.

ACC > Big Ten

Despite garnering nine NCAA Tournament bids on Selection Sunday – the most of any conference – the Big Ten is out following Purdue's stunning exit vs. Saint Peter's. The league tanked in the first two rounds, with No. 5 Iowa – the conference tourney champ – getting upset by Richmond in the first round. No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Illinois, No. 7 Michigan State and No. 7 Ohio State all lost in the second round. And now, with Michigan's loss to Villanova, the overall underachievement is on full display. That's a 9-9 finish in the tournament.

No Big Ten team has cut down the nets since 2000 (the Spartans), and it's a depressing outlook for the league that posted the second-best NET score in 2021-22 and showcased several teams with Final Four potential.

The ACC, which finished with the sixth-worst NET score as a league, has Duke, North Carolina and Miami all in the Elite Eight. That's after the Tar Heels, Hurricanes and Notre Dame were all bubble teams in early March. The NCAA Tournament is about matchups and pathways. No matter how well the Big Ten did in the regular season, much like the Pac-12's surprising finish last year, the ACC is well-positioned with three teams still alive and two of them title contenders.

