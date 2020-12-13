College football takeaways: Florida's all-time bungle opens door for teams in CFP chase

Pete Thamel
·14 min read

The University of Florida wakes up this morning with a throbbing hangover that most college students can relate to. It involves missing clothing (a tossed shoe), regrettable words in the heat of the moment (from Dan Mullen) and the searing types of headache and heartache that comes with a night of regret.

Florida self-destructed on Saturday night in The Swamp, losing to an LSU team that was equal parts underwhelming and undermanned. LSU traveled just 54 scholarship players, started a true freshman at quarterback and were missing elite cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Florida fell 37-34 when an Evan McPherson field goal went wide left as time expired and Marco Wilson extended the game-winning drive for LSU with a penalty for throwing an opponent's shoe.

The loss drops No. 6 Florida to 8-2 and essentially eliminates it from the College Football Playoff.

The Gators spent a dismal Saturday night in the fog and will now attempt to clear it, searching for their proverbial car the morning after. Their only solace is that their porous defense showed why they don’t have a prayer to beat Alabama in the SEC title game next week. But that didn’t stop UF coach Dan Mullen from causing his second post-loss stir of the seaon.

After losing to Texas A&M earlier this season, Mullen went on an unprompted monologue about packing Florida’s stadium amid a pandemic that offended medical officials and required significant backtracking.

Mullen’s latest emotional outburst simply lacked any semblance of self-awareness after his team laid a dinosaur egg. “I guess the best thing to do would have been to play less games,” Mullen said, “because you seem to get rewarded for not playing this year.”

It’s rare to see a remark so universally and thoroughly panned, as Mullen's shots at ACC teams not playing this weekend and Ohio State's light schedule were really just a super-sized order of sour grapes.

The same teams Mullen was attempting to insult were too busy profusely thanking the Gators for their no-show against an awful LSU team to be offended by the comments. Florida’s loss also allowed a few more teams the hypothetical dream of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, with player during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, with player during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.

No. 1 Alabama (9-0) – Only COVID-19 or some other virus can stop them, as the Crimson Tide stick in the top four even with a blowout SEC title game loss.

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) – We’ll spare you the arbitrary percentages that ESPN keeps using and just say that the Irish went from being virtually guaranteed a spot with a loss to Clemson to guaranteed a spot.

No. 3 Clemson (9-1) – The biggest change from Florida’s loss may an uptick in hope for Clemson if it falls in the ACC title game. The one-loss A&M against two-loss Clemson debate would be feverish.

No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) – Could the one-loss Buckeyes get in if they are upset by Northwestern? Well, there’s at least an argument now.

No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) – The Aggies still need help and could use a thorough flogging of Tennessee next week. The bummer of the Florida loss for A&M is that it devalues A&M’s lone win over a ranked team. No one is clamoring for an A&M/Bama sequel after Bama won 52-24 on Oct. 3.

No. 6 Florida (8-1) – It’s hard to see the Gators in the top four even as SEC champ. Ever harder to see them as SEC champ.

No. 7 Iowa State (8-2) – Great team. Great story. Hard pass on anyone in the playoff conversation that lost to Louisiana.

No. 8 Cincinnati (8-0) – The Bearcats have two wins over ranked teams and a victory against No. 24 Tulsa – which is ranked too low – would give them a compelling case as an undefeated league champ. The playoff committee has shown its hand already, though, dropping them to No. 8 for a two-loss Iowa State team.

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2) – Could the two-loss Sooners (7-2) make a leap with a blowout of ISU in the Big 12 title game? Nope. They have won six straight, but that home loss to undermanned Kansas State is tough to overcome.

No. 14 Northwestern (5-1) – It’s hard to see them jumping up and replacing Ohio State, but an upset in the Big Ten title game would earn at least a place in the conversation.

No. 15 USC (4-0) – A great comeback by the Trojans, beating UCLA 43-38 on a late touchdown drive. But no ranked wins and being last-minute miracle workers just isn’t enough.

Texas safe; Michigan trending there

The day’s big news came off the field in college football, as Texas announced in a milquetoast statement from AD Chris Del Conte that coach Tom Herman would be returning for a season.

Del Conte was never firing Herman without a replacement wired up. And Del Conte’s failure to recruit Urban Meyer to Austin and inability to lure another top candidate left him to return Herman. Let the awkwardness begin.

It’s also becoming clearer that the other high-profile job that appeared in flux this season won’t likely be opening.

While nothing is certain at Michigan, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports that embattled Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh communicated to his staff late last week that it’s likely he’ll return next season. That could be on an extension or just the final year of his deal. This notion was not reiterated by the administration to the staff, but Harbaugh returning to attempt to fix Michigan in the wake of its disappointing season is how the staff understands the situation going forward.

Even if Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel decide upon a return for Harbaugh in their end-of-season meeting, there’s still difficult decisions looming.

Decisions have to be made soon on six of the 10 Michigan assistant coaches who have contracts that expire in January. Those do not include both coordinators, OC Josh Gattis and DC Don Brown, who are likely in the crosshairs after underperforming the past two seasons.

The prevailing thought in NFL circles is that there’s virtually no market for Harbaugh. So if he returns to Michigan as expected, one of the fundamental tensions will appear to be his ability to lure talented staff to a program that’s 2-4, lacks a sure-fire starting quarterback and hasn’t flashed much young talent this season.

San Jose State’s improbable push

Where did the most improbable undefeated season of 2020 celebrate? Well, in the most perfect 2020 place – the concourse of an empty neutral site stadium. “Right where you go to buy a hot dog and a beer,” laughed San Jose State coach Brent Brennan to Yahoo Sports. “It was literally Friday night lights.”

San Jose State overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Nevada, 30-20, on Friday night. That landed the Spartans (6-0) in the school’s first-ever conference title game. They play Boise State on Dec. 18. (The location and time of the Mountain West game will be announced on Sunday, with Las Vegas looming as a possibility).

San Jose State held camp hundreds of miles from campus, camped out in Las Vegas for essentially the final two weeks of the season and even took an extra road trip to Hawaii after they could no longer host games. They played Friday in UNLV’s old home stadium, which has been New Mexico’s temporary home this year. Of course.

But they kept on winning, behind transfer quarterback Nick Starkel, star tailback Tyler Nevens (184 rushing yards) and a stout defense that shut out Nevada in the second half.

“Hugs and tears and real joy,” Brennan said of the locker room scene. “The majority of our team has been in this struggle, we’ve been in this thing together for three or four years. When you put it in perspective, it’s so exciting and rewarding.”

Brennan went 3-22 his first two seasons at San Jose, but flipped the program from 1-11 in 2018 to 5-7 last year. Still, few could have seen an undefeated regular season this year, which has made Brennan savor it even more. He credits his team’s belief, love for each other and the old-fashioned ability to endure difficult times.

“Absolutely, the most important thing for us is how much our players care about each other,” he said. “When they line up, how had they play for each other.”

Sarah Fuller’s inspirational run continues

Sarah Fuller’s football career, which began with a serendipitous flourish and intense flurry of attention, is starting to feel more normal.

Fuller made history again for Vanderbilt on Saturday, becoming the first female to score in a Power Five football game. She kicked a pair of extra points for Vanderbilt, which installed her as the team’s short-yardage kicker after charting her accuracy in practice.

Fuller, the starting goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, had never kicked before being asked by the Vanderbilt coaches if she’d be interested during Thanksgiving week. Vanderbilt’s specialists had been wiped out by COVID-19.

Fuller’s kickoff against Missouri on Nov. 28 made history and she became a viral sensation. In Vanderbilt’s 42-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Fuller’s presence still made a splash but didn’t cause nearly the same stir.

This is in line with Fuller’s wishes, as she said after the game she’s glad that the staff judged her on her credentials. Fuller’s short-yardage accuracy, according to interim coach Todd Fitch, earned her the assignment for extra point and short field goals. Vanderbilt’s Pierson Cooke kicked a 39-yard field goal for Vanderbilt, as he’s been tabbed as their long-distance kicker.

“That’s what they’ve done this entire time,” Fuller said in a postgame Zoom. “The Vanderbilt football staff has this whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it. It wasn’t if I was a girl or not. So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete. And that’s the best I could ask for.”

Fuller is returning to Vanderbilt this spring to play in the NCAA tournament for the women’s soccer team and to graduate. She’s transferring to North Texas for the final two years of her eligibility and has no plans to play football. That means Vanderbilt’s game at UGA on Saturday could be her final time playing football. She’s still on track to play.

“I mean, if they want me,” she said. “I’ll be there.”

Vanderbilt Commodores kicker Sarah Fuller (32) gives a thumbs up after successfully kicking her second point after attempt during a game against Tennessee on Dec. 12. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Vanderbilt Commodores kicker Sarah Fuller (32) gives a thumbs up after successfully kicking her second point after attempt during a game against Tennessee on Dec. 12. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rutgers guts out win

If there’s a scene that will sum up the sacrifices Rutgers teams made this season, it comes after home games. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said there are bike racks placed as barriers to separate the players from their families to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Schiano’s program had a tough week with two deaths to family members and another “that’s going any day now.”

So when a Maryland field goal fluttered wide in overtime of Rutgers’ 27-24 win, Schiano’s eyes welled up with tears. Rutgers improved to 3-5 on the season, with Valentino Ambriosio’s 42-yard field goal proving the game winner.

“Our kids have done an incredible job eight straight weeks in the Big Ten playing every week and sacrificed so much to be able to play,” Schiano said from the bus on Saturday evening. “We’re not sacrificing to be the Big Ten champs. We’re sacrificing for a chance to be able to go win, to go play in a game. To see them do that. Just makes me really happy that we can win that game.”

The Rutgers turnaround has been one of the most remarkable in the sport this season. Rutgers is averaging 27.4 points per game in its eight league games, one season after averaging 5.7 ppg in league games. Rutgers is allowing a touchdown less on defense, dropping from 39.4 ppg to 32.6 ppg.

Schiano credited the collective spirit of the team for enduring.

“I was just really happy they were able to win that one for everything they’ve gone through,” he said.

Beyond the laterals

The MAC title game on Friday night will feature a surprise appearance by Ball State, which clinched a spot after surviving a late scare by Western Michigan.

The game became one of the buzzes of the day because of the crazy 15-lateral play at the end, which Western Michigan appeared to score on after Ball State players took the field. But officials ruled one of the laterals illegal, which ended the game and gave Ball State a 30-27 win.

“That was crazy,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said by phone Saturday night.

The lateral ran through the highlights all day on Saturday, obscuring attention from the culmination of a remarkable rebuild by coach Mike Neu in Muncie. Neu took the job in 2016 and went 6-18 his first two years.

Ball State has climbed from 4-8 to 5-7 to this year’s 5-1 team that clinched the MAC West and a date with undefeated Buffalo on Friday night in the MAC title game. It hasn’t been a linear journey, which made Neu emotional when speaking of the team’s 23 seniors.

“There were some tough moments and ugly losses and scars,” Neu said. “I like to call them scars. I’m proud of those guys sticking together through that.”

Neu was an unexpected hire back in 2016, as he came from the New Orleans Saints where he worked as a quarterback coach. He brought the Saints pass-game offense – the same on LSU rode to its historic season – and it has gradually blossomed. Senior quarterback Drew Plitt has thrown 13 touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 66% of his passes.

“He does such a great job of operating the system,” Neu said. “Credit to him for staying the course and doing so many positive things, especially today.”

Minnesota’s miracle

Few teams faced more daunting odds on Saturday than Minnesota, which had 33 players out, dressed 55 players and played 22 freshman at Nebraska on Saturday. They got a clutch performance from a third-string kicker, three freshmen offensive linemen and the country’s most under-appreciated running back.

In the end, the Gophers outmuscled Nebraska, 24-17, to deliver Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck a win he said he’d always cherish.

“This ball will be in a case,” he said late Saturday.

Fleck’s themes for the week were derived from the Revolutionary War, where he compared the COVID-19 ravaged Gophers to General George Washington’s depleted troops at Valley Forge. Fleck is a former history teacher, and flashed his knowledge. “We were on water and flour,” he said, later adding: “We had our pitch forks and muskets and bayonets and axes. Things like that. It was the blacksmiths and the farmers and the militia. We’re going to fight the redcoats. The kids took to the theme. It made it fun.”

Fleck described attempting to make things fun during a tenuous week where the Gophers were just one or two positive tests away from the game being canceled. They ended up with just two tight ends and limitations at both defensive tackle and on the offensive line.

Minnesota had an egg toss at the end of practice on Tuesday and a virtual roller coaster at the end of Wednesday’s practice to keep things loose.

Fittingly, Minnesota ran out the clock to end the game behind star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who eclipsed 100 yards for the seventh straight time. He also ran out the clock with six consecutive carries for 59 yards when even the cardboard cutouts knew he was getting the ball. He finished with 108 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

“It was very gratifying,” Fleck said. “This is something we’ll remember for a long time. It took everyone.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Thrown shoe costs Florida dearly in loss to LSU

    Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU

  • Utah State game canceled after players protest president's alleged comments about interim coach's religion

    The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.

  • Steph Curry hits new tunnel shot before Warriors-Nuggets preseason game

    Just when you thought Steph Curry's tunnel shot was dead ...

  • Kevin Holland’s brutal knockout tops UFC 256 performance bonuses

    The UFC closed out its 2020 pay-per-view events with a fight card that suffered from several title bouts dropping off, but which delivered when it came to action come fight time. There were numerous candidates for the UFC 256 performance bonuses, including both the Fight of the Night honors and the Performance of the Night awards, for which fighters receive a $50,000 bonus. Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Middleweight contender Kevin Holland continued raging through 2020 with his fifth victory of the year at UFC 256. Fighting off of his back, Holland knocked out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza less than two minutes into their main card bout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. "(Holland) destroyed Jacare from his back. Very, very impressive. I was blown away with him tonight," UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Kevin Holland drops punches on Jacare Souza at UFC 256 Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev Rafael Fiziev continued his winning ways with his Performance of the Night victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 256. Fiziev knocked out Moicano inside the final minute of the first round of the preliminary bout. Rafael Fiziev cracks Renato Moicano at UFC 256 Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brando Moreno Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba looked like they would be a lock for Fight of the Night after their mid main card war, but headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno "robbed the women" of that honor, said White. Figueiredo barely held on to his men's UFC flyweight belt after his majority draw with Moreno, but he and Moreno each boosted their stock with fans after their epic battle. At first, Figueiredo seemed to simply walk through Moreno's punches and kicks, blasting him with his brutal power. Somehow though, Moreno never crumbled to Figueiredo's power shots and then even ramped up his own output. In the end, the judges scored it 47-46 for Figueiredo and then 47-47 and 47-47, keeping the belt wrapped around Figueiredo's waist. Regardless, it was close enough that White believes they need to run it back. "You absolutely positively do that rematch." Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul UFC 256 video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier could usher fans back at UFC 257 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ron Rivera doesn't like Washington staying at 'loser hotels'

    The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.

  • Only four players were teammates with both LeBron and MJ. We spoke to all four about the GOATs

    After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.

  • 76ers fan to give memorabilia back to Johnny Bench

    The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.

  • Swamp stunner: L-S-Shoe tops No. 6 Florida on 57-yard FG

    For the Tigers, those will be fond memories. For the Gators, they will be nightmares. Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, York delivered the kick of his life with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.

  • Report: Miami open to moving Tyler Herro in trade for James Harden

    The Heat would pursue a trade for Rockets star James Harden if he's made available, a source told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

  • Steph Curry stats and highlights from Warriors preseason opening win vs. Nuggets

    In his return to Chase Center for the Warriors' first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry tallied 10 points in 21 minutes.

  • Why LeBron James, Frank Vogel and other Lakers are raving about Talen Horton-Tucker

    Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.

  • Marshawn Lynch open to coming out of retirement — under one condition

    Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.

  • LaMelo Ball's preseason debut: 0 points, 4 turnovers and some jaw-dropping passes

    LaMelo Ball is already one of the most entertaining passers in the NBA.

  • UFC 256 full results: Figueiredo-Moreno ends in majority draw; Oliveira dominates Ferguson

    Deiveson Figueiredo retained his flyweight title in a Fight of the Year candidate against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

  • Who will be Patriots' QB in 2021? Peter King shares insight on veteran options

    If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.

  • Jalen Smith with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns) with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/12/2020

  • Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette injures himself with front-flip TD celebration (Video)

    Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times. 

  • Former Notre Dame football player Taylor Dever dies at age 31

    Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.

  • Antetokounmpo gets scare in Bucks' loss to Mavericks

    Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into Saturday night's 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith.

  • NBA star Chris Paul sells modern Houston mansion

    Former Rockets star Chris Paul just sold his 10,000-square-foot mansion in Houston after three price cuts and a year on the market.