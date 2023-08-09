Takeaways from first Colorado State football scrimmage of 2023 preseason camp

Preseason camp feels like it has just begun, yet the start of the 2023 college football season is not far away.

It’s less than a month until the Colorado State football team hosts Washington State (Sept. 2) and Wednesday the Rams held their first live-action scrimmage of camp. It was the first day in full pads for the team as well.

Here’s a look at what we saw in the first scrimmage of camp.

Kobe Johnson is an impact player

The early eye-test matches the resume. North Dakota State transfer running back Kobe Johnson has every chance to be an important player for the Rams.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back gives off some Dalyn Dawkins vibes of a smaller back who is physical running inside but has a quick burst for big-play potential.

“Kobe’s going to be a really good player for us. He’s just so natural at the position. He’s got experience. He understands how to run,” CSU coach Jay Norvell said.

Johnson ran for more than 2,500 yards in four seasons at FCS power North Dakota State before joining the Rams for his final season of NCAA eligibility. Avery Morrow, who started in 2022, still has an uncertain status for 2023 following a January arrest, but Johnson seems certain to see the field regardless.

“I feel like I did some really good things at the FCS level for four years,” Johnson said. “For this last year, I just want to showcase my skillset on a different stage. Having that opportunity means a lot to me.”

Junior college transfer KJ Edwards has also had a strong start to camp. He did fumble Wednesday, but also showed potential. Norvell also highlighted the physical running of true freshman Damian Henderson.

Defense is flying

The defense is supposed to be the anchor of this team and Wednesday did nothing to change that. A lot of the play was No. 1 units against No. 2 units. The top defense shined, as you would expect.

Dom Jones, another North Dakota State transfer, made several big plays, including a pick-six. At 6-foot-2, he’s a lanky cornerback complement to Chigozie Anusiem (6-foot-1).

“He’s a long guy. He’s very similar to Chigi, really, and can do a lot of great things. We’re playing him some at corner and we might have the two tallest corners in America,” Norvell said. “We just have more depth and competition in the secondary.”

Redshirt freshmen Nuer Gatkuoth had a strong day at defensive end, another group filled with depth.

The speed the top defense played at was noticeable.

“We’re just fast, big. Everything you kind of want,” nickelback Ayden Hector said. “Now that we know the defense even better in Year 2, we’re flying to the quarterback, flying to the ball.”

Kicking gains

Norvell hopes the team has solidified the kicker position for the year with Utah transfer Jordan Noyes, originally from England.

The scrimmage finished with him hitting a field goal of nearly 50 yards.

“I like our kicker. Our kicker looked really good. That’s a huge improvement for us,” Norvell said. “He gives us an opportunity to score from different areas on the field.”

Early look at the offense

Johnson was the highlight on offense. The unit focused more on the run game, with Norvell saying he wanted a look at the new running backs and to see physicality from the offensive line.

The team didn’t pass much in this first scrimmage and will likely expand more downfield later on.

Wide receiver Louis Brown made a couple plays that showed off his quickness. He has a chance to take on a key role alongside Tory Horton and Justus Ross-Simmons.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Takeaways from first CSU football scrimmage of 2023 preseason camp