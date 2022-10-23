Takeaways: Falcons secondary roasted in 35-17 loss to Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons couldn’t contain the Cincinnati Bengals offense in Week 7, allowing over 530 yards during Sunday’s 35-17 loss.

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, was no match for the Bengals’ plethora of offensive weapons. Here are six takeaways from Atlanta’s Week 7 loss in Cincinnati.

Slow Start: Falcons trailed 21-0 in first half

Coming into this game, the Falcons secondary was already without Casey Hayward and Dee Alford. Things would only get worse when A.J. Terrell injured his hamstring five minutes into the game. Terrell would not return and the Bengals quickly took a 21-0 lead by airing the ball out. Cincinnati’s offense could do no wrong early on, finishing with 28 points in the first half alone.

Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier scores 1st career rushing TD

Allgeier has a knack for making something out of nothing, and he had a good game despite having very little running room for much of the afternoon. The rookie finished the game with 16 carries for 50 rushing yards and his first career rushing touchdown.

Falcons score 10 points in 40 seconds to end 1st half

Marcus Mariota quickly answered the Bengals’ late touchdown in the first half with a 75-yard strike to wide receiver Damiere Byrd. The Falcons forced a punt, which was returned 56 yards by Avery Williams to set up a Younghoe Koo field goal as the second quarter ended. Just like that, Atlanta cut a 28-7 Bengals lead to 28-17 at halftime.

Falcons secondary got TORCHED by Bengals offense

The injuries in the secondary continued throughout the game, and the Bengals offense took full advantage of it on Sunday. Joe Burrow looked like he was back at LSU, heaving deep balls to Ja’Marr Chase and racking up over 450 passing yards. Chase had two touchdowns and 116 receiving yards. Former Falcons TE Hayden Hurst had five catches for 41 receiving yards. Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Dee Alford, Mike Ford and Jaylinn Hawkins are all currently injured or severely banged up.

Pitts, London combine for 18 receiving yards

Aside from Mariota’s 75-yard touchdown pass, the Falcons offense struggled mightily on Sunday. The team passed for 124 yards, while rushing for 107. You’re not going to win many games when you’re out-gained by over 300 total yards. Drake London was targeted just once by Mariota, finishing the game with one catch for nine yards. As for Pitts, he caught three passes for nine yards. When you’re winning, nobody cares about stats, but when you’re losing, it’s time to question why these two top-10 picks are finishing with less than 10 receiving yards in the same game.

What's next for Atlanta?

Things could turn around quickly for the Falcons as they will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Panthers are selling off players left and right, trading both Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson over the past week alone. If the Falcons can take care of business in Week 8, they’ll be back at .500 with a 4-4 record.

