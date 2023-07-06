Takeaways from ESPN’s new 2024 mock draft

ESPN NFL draft analyst has a new 2024 NFL mock draft out. We can appreciate how much work goes into one of these and what the goals are so let’s give some takeaways.

First 2 picks stay the same

Reid has the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks. And Reid has them selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 2. We do not deny this is how things could go but we aren’t ready to write off quarterback Kyler Murray just yet.

Drake Maye a sneaky good pick for the Bucs

I personally think Drake Maye has all the potential to be every bit the pro Caleb Williams will be so for the Bucs to land him at No. 3 is a smart choice. He’s a long-term franchise quarterback for sure and is going to really impress this season.

WR Xavier Worthy might be out favorite pick

Props to Reid for thinking outside of the box here in terms of prospects and instead pairing up the perfect prospect with the perfect team. Xavier Worthy is one of the fastest receivers in the country and the perfect player for that Tyreek Hill role.

