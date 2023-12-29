Takeaways: Emergence of Jahari Long, Caelum Swanton-Rodger helps, but Maryland men’s basketball needs Jahmir Young vs. No. 1 Purdue

Few people would consider Caelum Swanton-Rodger a serious candidate to uproot Julian Reese as the primary interior presence for the Maryland men’s basketball team. But what he did in Thursday night’s 75-53 victory over Coppin State before an announced 10,891 at Xfinity Center in College Park provided a look at what the 6-foot-11, 220-pound center can contribute.

In 15 minutes of play, Swanton-Rodger scored nine points, which was one more than his previous career high set in a 105-65 pummeling of Alcorn State on Dec. 12. The sophomore also matched his personal best of five rebounds established twice before.

To be fair, Swanton-Rodger did his damage against the Eagles, hardly a Big Ten heavyweight such as No. 23 Wisconsin, No. 11 Illinois or No. 1 Purdue — which will bring 7-4, 300-pound senior center Zach Edey to College Park on Tuesday. (More on that later.) And his production paled in comparison with Reese’s, who amassed team highs in both points (18) and rebounds (10) and added three blocks.

But considering Swanton-Rodger missed all of October because of a hamstring injury, coach Kevin Willard said he is pleased with the young center’s development.

“I think as a big guy, if you miss a month and then try to jump back into games, you’re going to struggle early,” he said. “But I think he’s practicing great and starting to get his rhythm back. I think he’s starting to progress the way I hoped he would.”

Here are three more observations from Thursday night’s win.

Jahmir Young’s absence was offset by Jahari Long’s play

Long’s decision to follow Willard from Seton Hall to the Terps paid off handsomely for the senior point guard — and the team.

With a case of the flu sidelining Young, Maryland’s leader this season in points (19.3) and assists (4.1) per game, Willard turned to Long, who validated his coach’s trust by scoring a career-high 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting (including 2 of 3 from 3-point range), tying a season-best four assists and collecting three rebounds in his first start since Nov. 28, 2021.

During a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network, Long credited Young, who was on the bench in sweats, with encouraging him to play his usual game.

Related Articles

“He was just telling me to stay aggressive,” Long said. “He was just telling me to do what I do in practice. Just be aggressive and go out there and have fun, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Long has been the loyal teammate, sitting behind Young and playing when he can. After undergoing surgery in December 2021 to repair torn cartilage in his right knee, Long chose to accompany Willard after he had been named to helm the Terps.

And on Thursday night, Long demonstrated what he is capable of, which delighted Willard.

“Obviously, Jahmir’s been phenomenal, and I love Jahmir, but I have a lot of confidence in Jahari,” he said. “It was a good opportunity for him to kind of step in, and he took advantage of the opportunity. Obviously, the COVID year was different and the surgery after that. But he’s technically a senior, so he was ready for it.”

Still, Maryland needs a healthy and effective Young to upset Purdue

As well as Long performed, the Terps (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) will face unfavorable odds if they have to meet the Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Center without Young.

Willard said Young had been battling a cold even before he dropped a career-high 37 points in a 69-60 win at UCLA on Dec. 22. Then Young’s mother called Willard on Christmas morning to inform him that Young had a bout of the flu.

Willard said he’d prefer to see Young return to practice sooner rather than later.

“I’ve got to get Jahmir going,” he said. “He’s been off for five days. He kind of worked out lightly today, and we’ll get him going lightly tomorrow, and hopefully by Saturday, he’s practicing back with the team.”

Young was critical in Maryland’s 68-54 upset of Purdue, which was ranked No. 3, on Feb. 16. He racked up a game-best 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

So it would seem that a healthy and productive Young would be a key component if the Terps are seeking a repeat. Still, Reese said he was pleased with how the team played without Young.

“I thought we responded well,” he said. “It’s good sometimes — well, it’s not really good — but sometimes it’s good for other guys to step up and get that confidence, especially heading into conference play and showing our versatility overall.”

Purdue will help determine how beneficial Maryland’s nonconference schedule truly was

Many teams organize their nonconference schedules as a precursor to help them steel themselves for their conference slate, which is the simplest and best way to ensure a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

It remains to be seen just how much the Terps have learned from their 11 games outside of the Big Ten. They beat up the likes of Alcorn State (by 40 points), Rider (by 27) and UMBC (by 24), which is what they were expected to do.

But Maryland also lost winnable games against Davidson and UAB and matched a 0-4 start in road games set by the 1986-87 squad before enjoying Young’s eruption at UCLA. The team struggled in a 65-53 conference-opening setback at Indiana on Dec. 1 and needed overtime to outlast Penn State, 81-75, at home five days later.

Still, Willard’s belief in his players hasn’t diminished.

“I think these guys have stayed focused,” he said. “They haven’t lost the fact that this is a long season and that conference play is really what matters most.”

Resuming the Big Ten schedule against the Boilermakers is a stiff challenge for the Terps, who haven’t developed much consistency in their 3-point shooting. And Purdue has so much talent on its roster that it can afford to have three former starters — senior shooting guard Ethan Morton, junior power forward Caleb Furst and senior small forward Mason Gillis — coming off the bench this winter.

“That’s unheard of for a team that won the Big Ten,” Willard said. “Now you have three starters coming off the bench. Obviously, everybody knows about Zach, but I’m really impressed by how much the guards have improved. The pace that they’re playing at is much faster than they played at in the past, and I think defensively and rebounding, they’re a much better team than last year.

“Last year, they were obviously a very good team. I think this year, them being the No. 1 ranked team in the country is well deserved.”

No. 1 Purdue at Maryland

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Stream: Peacock

Radio: 105.7 FM