Takeaways from Eagles placing Avonte Maddox on injured reserve

The Eagles have avoided significant injuries this season, but another critical figure will miss some time after Avonte Maddox was placed on injured reserve.

Maddox now joins Jordan Davis, Derek Barnett, Jaeden Graham, and Janarius Robinson on injured reserve, and he’ll miss a least the next month.

Here are four takeaways from the move.

Maddox was solid

The team already ruled out Maddox on Friday after not practicing all week.

Maddox has 27 tackles and an interception this season, starting in five of the six games he’s played, and he’s been on the field for 63 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Maddox will miss the Commanders game, the Colts game, the Packers game, and the Titans game. He will be eligible to come back for the Week 14 showdown with the Giants.

Eagles have options

Head Coach Nick Sirianni said Josiah Scott is expected to replace Maddox as the nickel cornerback.

Philadelphia can also play C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the slot, while Andre Chachere and Zech McPhearson offer versatility at multiple positions.

