Takeaways from Eagles’ 12th and final training camp practice

The Eagles closed out the 2022 training camp in style, with Jalen Hurts having one of his best practices of the summer.

Philadelphia will continue to practice at the NovaCare Complex after the team hits the road for two weeks, with joint practice sessions against the Browns and Dolphins scheduled.

The final two preseason matchups will be opportunities for rookies and guys on the roster bubble to show their worth. At the same time, Nick Sirianni will use those joint sessions to grade his team’s progress as the season opener at Detroit approaches.

With Philadelphia off and flying to Cleveland on Wednesday, here are takeaways and observations from the final training camp practice.

Jalen Hurts outstanding

Hurts beautiful sideline TD pass to AJ Brown with Josh Jobe and K’Von Wallace on him. AJ made it look easy. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 16, 2022

Say what you want about practice but Hurts is improving daily, and he’ll only take more extensive steps with the return of DeVonta Smith. Hurts will get a big test against Cleveland’s talented cornerbacks.

Jalen Hurts with a really good day heading into the joint practices in Cleveland Thursday and Friday https://t.co/gLV3cEhCfh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 16, 2022

Josh Jobe ever improving

Jobe is a player to watch this week, and his Alabama pedigree seems to have given the rookie a leg up on some of the competition at the cornerback position.

Actually, some 1st team reps after Bradberry went to medical tent. https://t.co/oiTyIeTINJ — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 16, 2022

DeVonta Smith is so lethal

Smith is back after nursing a groin injury early on in camp, and he’s dynamic in his own right while complementing A.J. Brown.

Oh my – DeVonta Smith with a beautiful catch along the left sideline on a ball from Jalen Hurts. Smith ran a quick zip toward the sideline, theow was a little early from Hurts, but No. 6 flashes perfect body control. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 16, 2022

How many safeties will Eagles carry?

With the Eagles having so many defensive backs on the roster who can play cornerback and slide down into the box, how many natural safeties will make the 53-man roster?

Josiah Scott is rising up the depth chart, and his slot cornerback and safety abilities could make things interesting for K’Von Wallace and Jaquiski Tartt. Andre Chachere is a converted cornerback, and he’s also found reps on defense.

Jaquiski Tartt still running with 3rd team at safety. https://t.co/OdJE1qkdLm — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 16, 2022

Eagles injuries continue

Miles Sanders and James Bradberry were just two of the names added to Philadelphia’s growing injury list with the team headed to Cleveland.

#Eagles injury report, Epps a new addition and Sanders out a 2nd straight day. pic.twitter.com/k5tYDe1flM — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 16, 2022

Noah Togiai ascending

The Eagles signed Togiai as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon State in 2020, so they’re aware of his potential.

Togiai moved onto the Colts, but eventually returned to Philadelphia and now he’s a player to watch.

Gardner Minshew to TE Noah Togiai for a TD. Togiai skied for the ball over Andre Chachere. Togiai has three catches in 11 on 11 today. He’s having a very good camp. #Eagles #PFNTCTour — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 16, 2022

Random notes

Britain Covey hasn’t missed anytime despite suffering a thumb injury, and he’s definitely a player to watch as the Birds travel to Cleveland.

Zach Pascal is definitely the 4th receiver and a player to watch when Philadelphia is in the red zone.

Eagles’ have three roster cuts to make before the 4:00 deadline.

