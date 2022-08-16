Takeaways from Eagles’ 12th and final training camp practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • A.J. Brown
    A.J. Brown
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeVonta Smith
    DeVonta Smith
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles closed out the 2022 training camp in style, with Jalen Hurts having one of his best practices of the summer.

Philadelphia will continue to practice at the NovaCare Complex after the team hits the road for two weeks, with joint practice sessions against the Browns and Dolphins scheduled.

The final two preseason matchups will be opportunities for rookies and guys on the roster bubble to show their worth. At the same time, Nick Sirianni will use those joint sessions to grade his team’s progress as the season opener at Detroit approaches.

With Philadelphia off and flying to Cleveland on Wednesday, here are takeaways and observations from the final training camp practice.

Jalen Hurts outstanding

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Say what you want about practice but Hurts is improving daily, and he’ll only take more extensive steps with the return of DeVonta Smith. Hurts will get a big test against Cleveland’s talented cornerbacks.

Josh Jobe ever improving

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Jobe is a player to watch this week, and his Alabama pedigree seems to have given the rookie a leg up on some of the competition at the cornerback position.

DeVonta Smith is so lethal

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is back after nursing a groin injury early on in camp, and he’s dynamic in his own right while complementing A.J. Brown.

How many safeties will Eagles carry?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With the Eagles having so many defensive backs on the roster who can play cornerback and slide down into the box, how many natural safeties will make the 53-man roster?

Josiah Scott is rising up the depth chart, and his slot cornerback and safety abilities could make things interesting for K’Von Wallace and Jaquiski Tartt. Andre Chachere is a converted cornerback, and he’s also found reps on defense.

Eagles injuries continue

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders and James Bradberry were just two of the names added to Philadelphia’s growing injury list with the team headed to Cleveland.

Noah Togiai ascending

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles signed Togiai as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon State in 2020, so they’re aware of his potential.

Togiai moved onto the Colts, but eventually returned to Philadelphia and now he’s a player to watch.

Random notes

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Britain Covey hasn’t missed anytime despite suffering a thumb injury, and he’s definitely a player to watch as the Birds travel to Cleveland.

Zach Pascal is definitely the 4th receiver and a player to watch when Philadelphia is in the red zone.

Eagles’ have three roster cuts to make before the 4:00 deadline.

[pickup_prop id=”26979″>

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories