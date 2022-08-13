Takeaways: Desmond Ridder throws game-winning TD pass vs. Lions

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a go-ahead touchdown pass on fourth down to pull off a comeback win over the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener on Friday.

Here are eight takeaways from what may have been the most exciting preseason game ever played.

Desmond Ridder calls game

What started as a rough outing ended up as an incredible debut for Desmond Ridder. After throwing an interception that was called back on a penalty, Ridder hit TE Parker Hesse right in the hands with what should have been a touchdown pass, but Hess dropped it. Ridder went right back to his tight end on his next throw for his first NFL touchdown, showing confidence in both himself and Hesse in the process.

The rookie QB would go on to lead the Falcons on a game-winning drive, which he capped off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to WR Jared Bernhardt. He finished 10-for-22, for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus Mariota has wheels

Mariota showed impressive speed on the team’s opening drive, which he capped off with a six yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven in the first quarter. He completed both of his pass attempts for 36 total yards and added 23 rushing yards on three carries, with a touchdown.

Drake London

Falcons rookie Drake London recorded a 24-yard catch but left the game during the opening drive and did not return. The former USC star suffered a knee injury, but we don’t know how serious. Hopefully, he can get back out there soon, because his impressive size and speed were evident on his lone reception.

Pass rush

The Falcons seemed to get pressure for most of the game, but the defense recorded just one sack late in the game. And let’s remember this wasn’t exactly the most mobile group of quarterbacks. Nonetheless, you could see the athleticism of rookie Arnold Ebiketie, whose length could be a problem for opposing QBs off the edge. Lorenzo Carter had an encouraging debut.

ILB struggled in coverage

Just like last season, the defense was vulnerable over the middle. On Detroit’s first drive, the linebackers looked lost in coverage and Jared Goff easily led the Lions down the field. It was obviously a very small sample size for the starting defense, but this is an area where Atlanta must improve in 2022.

Special teams: Koo in mid-season form

The Falcons gave Younghoe Koo a five-year contract over the offseason and Koo looked worthy of it on Friday. He converted all four of his kicks (two field goals, two extra points). Undrafted free agent punter Seth Vernon had a nice game, averaging 44.7 yards on three punt attempts. Avery Williams had one kick return for 22 yards, and Cam Batson had one return for 26 yards. Williams also had a punt return for 21 yards.

Qadree Ollison and Tyler Allgeier ran the ball well

The Falcons could have a pretty exciting running back group this season if Friday’s game was any indication. Qadree Ollison led the way with 33 yards on six carries (6.6 yards per attempt), but rookie Tyler Allgeier was perhaps even more impressive with three carries for 25 yards (8.3 yards per attempt). Allgeier ran through some weak tackling and you could see why people think he could the Falcons’ version of Derrick Henry.

Dee Alford makes beautiful INT

The secondary made some plays, and we saw encouraging things from Mike Ford and Dee Alford — who had a diving interception. Alford made a great impression for a guy looking to make the 53-man roster. The starters gave up a touchdown to the Lions on the opening drive, but it was an overall encouraging performance for this undermanned unit. Coverage was tight for the most part, even on the touchdown allowed by Cornell Armstrong.

