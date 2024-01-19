Takeaways from Deion Sanders’ appearance on RGIII’s podcast

On Thursday, Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders made an appearance on Robert Griffin III’s podcast, “RGIII and The Ones.”

The two spoke about recruiting transfer portal players, Sanders’ ongoing defensive coordinator search, the Dallas Cowboys and several other topics. If you have the time, it’s worth the listen. You can watch the full show on YouTube.

RGIII, who won the 2011 Heisman Trophy Award at Baylor, has long been a supporter of Coach Prime. He even recently posted a video on X suggesting the Cowboys hire Sanders as their next head coach.

Below are five takeaways from Coach Prime’s appearance on RGIII’s podcast:

Players from Alabama, Arizona and Washington are calling

Nick Saban’s retirement sent off a chain of events that started with Kalen DeBoer leaving Washington for Alabama. That, in turn, led to Jedd Fisch ditching Arizona for the Huskies’ head job.

Coach Prime spoke on Saban retiring and shared that players from Alabama, Washington and Arizona have reached out to Colorado.

Coach Prime is down to three DC candidates

Coach Prime said he’s down to three candidates for Colorado’s vacant defensive coordinator position. He mentioned earlier that those guys might currently be interviewing for NFL jobs. Coach also defends Pat Shurmur as his OC. #cubuffs Via @rg3andtheones pic.twitter.com/l9jm5Zxf9u — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 18, 2024

According to Deion Sanders, he’s down to three candidates for Colorado’s vacant defensive coordinator role. Sanders told his team on Sunday that he’s looking for a “professional” to assume the position.

Pat Shurmur has Deion Sanders' full support

“Pat had 21 years in the NFL,” Sanders told Griffin. “He took over someone else’s (Sean Lewis) offense and still did well. You know how hard it is to call someone else’s plays? Pat did a phenomenal job.”

Other coaches are bringing Colorado down

One of the more interesting nuggets from the conversation came when Coach Prime revealed that recruits have recorded other college coaches “downing” Colorado.

Transfer players are costing a pretty penny

Coach prime said a walk on cost about $50,000 😭😭😭 🎥: @RGIII pic.twitter.com/4pNCJvfiWT — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 18, 2024

After praising Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s recruiting abilities, Coach Prime joked that players who enter the transfer portal should attach a price tag to their name.

