Takeaways: In defensive battle, Jabari Smith Jr. rallies Rockets past Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Saturday’s summer league showdown between the Rockets and Thunder featured a clash of two of the top-three rookies in the NBA’s 2022 draft class: Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren.

Both prospects struggled to finish on offense, with Smith and Holmgren scoring 12 points apiece on 26.6% and 30.0% shooting, respectively. But each made a clear mark on defense, with Holmgren recording 8 rebounds and 4 blocks while Smith had 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks — with the latter two categories leading the summer Rockets.

Most notably, Smith saved his best for last. The Auburn product drilled a 3-pointer and a turnaround jumper in the final five minutes to put the Rockets back in front, and he collected a steal and a crucial late stop as Houston held on for a 90-88 win (box score). The final stop was massive, since Smith defended without fouling and used his length to force talented second-year guard Josh Giddey into a miss as time expired.

Smith wasn’t the only impressive rookie. Tari Eason had an efficient night with 14 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting (50.0%), while TyTy Washington added 9 points in 22 minutes off the bench — including a floater with under 30 seconds left that put Houston ahead to stay.

Second-year guards Josh Christopher and Daishen Nix led the Rockets in scoring with 19 and 16 points, respectively. Christopher added 9 rebounds and 5 assists, while Nix dished out a team-high 6 dimes.

Our Brian Barefield is on the scene in Las Vegas and will have more postgame content on Sunday, which is when the Rockets will practice as they gear up for their next summer league game on Monday versus San Antonio (schedule). For now, here’s a look at Saturday’s highlights and immediate reaction by players, coaches, media members, and fans.

#Rockets GM Rafael Stone on Jabari Smith tonight: "I'm actually really happy with him. I think he's been super impactful defensively. The one thing we are not concerned about with Jabari is shooting the ball. I actually really like the way he's played today." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) July 10, 2022

Asked Coach Higgins about Jabari recovering the loose ball late: "If our best player, our highest profile players, are willing to put their body on the line for their teammates, what can that make our group become." pic.twitter.com/TLf5x7qUB7 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) July 10, 2022

“Tari has been the guy we thought we were drafting. He gets after it” GM Rafael Stone on Tari Eason so far at summer league #Rockets — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) July 10, 2022

Asked TyTy Washington how Jabari has handled the pressure so far: "One thing about Jabari is he's a team player. He doesn't look at it as an individual matchup. He's not trying to make it about himself, he's still playing team ball." pic.twitter.com/NYd2ghA1rW — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) July 10, 2022

Jabari Smith on what his defense brings to the Rockets pic.twitter.com/z6Wv8mhite — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) July 10, 2022

Rockets Summer League HC Rick Higgins was very emphatic and passionate when talking about the hustle play rookie Jabari Smith Jr. made at the end of the game to help the Rockets secure their first victory. #Rockets #LightTheFuse @jabarismithjr @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/dlGRdf6nl6 — Houston Sports Insider (@BigSargeSportz) July 10, 2022

Rafael Stone on rookie TyTy Washington: "TyTy is a guy that's always been better at the game than everybody else. We think that frequently translates (to the NBA level). He's a really good basketball player. We're excited about him." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) July 10, 2022

Rafael Stone on Josh Christopher's defense: "He's very good defensively on the ball, but just help side, and picking up all those NBA tricks (is what he needs to work on)." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) July 10, 2022

