Takeaways from Day 8 of 49ers training camp

The 49ers finally had a training camp practice that didn’t go down as a disaster for their offense. That’s not a huge step forward, but it’s a step forward nonetheless.

Here are some sights and sounds from Day 8 of 49ers camp and what it means moving forward:

No INTs again!

After some interception issues at the beginning of camp, the 49ers have now gone consecutive sessions without throwing one. This is a really good sign all the way around. Whether it’s decision-making, receivers getting open, or both, finding ways to compete without turning the ball over is always key. Interceptions in camp are never a real “problem,” but it’s definitely better if they’re not throwing them. Translating this into games will be the next important step, but it starts with not giving it away in practice.

Speaking of QBs

It wasn’t just a lack of turnovers that stood out for Lance. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner had the second-year QB down for 8-of-12 on the day. A number of camp attendees pointed out a good throw from Lance to WR Ray-Ray McCloud on a deep crossing route. Those throws in the middle of the field will need to become layups for Lance, who’s struggled with accuracy at times. His throw to McCloud was a strike though, and putting those passes on the money set the receiver up to run after the catch. There may not be a more important throw for the young QB to have in his bag.

Big day for Elijah Mitchell

Kyle Posey from Niners Nation noted Mitchell had a pair of long runs that might’ve gone for touchdowns. While a lot of the focus has been on Lance in camp, the 49ers are going to need their run game to be effective. Mitchell had a terrific rookie season, but now he needs to take a step forward as a runner. Chunk plays were missing on the ground for San Francisco a season ago. It’s going to be on Mitchell to bring them back since he appears to be the No. 1 back going into the season once again.

Center battle hiccup

Daniel Brunskill continues working in at center with Jake Brendel as the 49ers iron out who will be their starting center. Brunskill didn’t have a ton of success in his brief stints as a center in the pros, and he had a fumbled snap Friday. He was seen after practice working on snaps with Lance. That position battle could come down to whether Brunskill can get the snap where he needs it to go. Interceptions are one thing, but the snaps is something that simply has to be executed.

Who's down with TDP?

Rookie RB Tyrion Davis-Price made a showing in a day that heavily featured the run game for the offense. It’s the first time Davis-Price has been a camp standout and that’s a great sign for San Francisco. They need their running back depth to improve, and Davis-Price’s hard-nosed running style should help add a dimension their backfield hasn’t had. He’s elusive enough in the open field to be a playmaker in more than short-yardage situations though. Keep a close eye out for more of him, especially in the preseason.

