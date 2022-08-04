Takeaways from Day 7 of 49ers training camp

Day 7 of 49ers training camp was padless and significantly less eventful than Day 6. However, while the fighting was down, we got some interesting info from camp that could have a ripple effect that lasts into the regular season.

Let’s run through some of it:

2 stars sit

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A couple of 49ers stars were among those sitting out Wednesday. Defensive end Nick Bosa and tight end George Kittle were both absent from Wednesday’s session for a maintenance day. It’s hard to fault the 49ers for wanting to keep Bosa and Kittle healthy and at 100 percent heading into the season. They’re both key players that San Francisco probably can’t win consistently without, but Kittle specifically plays such a physical style that he deals with a slew of bumps and bruises every year.

Brandon Aiyuk shines

7 ➡️ 11 Some things just go together. #49ersCamp pic.twitter.com/9jQeN3uiKi — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 4, 2022

Aiyuk is consistently present in observations about camp. He and Lance appear to be on the same page following an offseason full of workouts together. Expect more plays like the one above throughout the season.

Lance-Samuel disconnect

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

While Lance and Aiyuk have a strong connection, the QB hasn’t developed that chemistry with All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner pointed out a couple misses between Lance and Samuel. This was part of the reason it was important for Samuel to get an extension signed. He’s well behind Aiyuk in building a rapport with the young QB, and the 49ers will need them both on the same page once the regular season starts. It’s not the end of the world that they’re not linked up yet since training camp is only seven sessions in. This will be worth keeping a close eye on through the preseason.

A wild TE emerges

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The battle for roster spots at tight end was always going to be an intriguing, under-the-radar story to follow in camp. It’s easy to see the 49ers just rolling with Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner again, but San Francisco could use a bigger pass-catching threat alongside Kittle. Enter Tanner Hudson, who made a highlight-reel catch in OTAs, and then another contested grab Wednesday per the Athletic’s David Lombardi.Hudson’s path to the roster is wide open if the club keeps four players there, especially since he’s been with the team for a full season. This is something that may play out in preseason games where TEs can flash their value as blockers and receivers.

Safety battle ramps up

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

A fascinating observation from Lombardi! Tarvarius Moore ran with the first-team defense alongside Jimmie Ward, displacing SS Talanoa Hufanga as the starting strong safety. It looked like Hufanga might be cruising to the starting job, but Moore is pushing his way into the conversation. They’re both potentially quality starters with different skill sets. Moore’s free safety background makes him an intriguing option alongside the rangy Ward. We’ll be updating any movement in this position battle.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire