Takeaways from Day 3 of Steelers training camp

Here are the big takeaways from the third practice of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

Defense wins at seven shots

The Steelers defense won seven shots on Saturday 5-2. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled, partially due to the weather. The best win for the offense was an acrobatic touchdown catch by fullback/tight end Connor Heyward but this day belonged to the defense.

Weather hit hard

Rain showed up after a day of scorching heat the day before and the weather had an impact on the efficiency and performance of the practice. But this is a good thing. Head coach Mike Tomlin loves seeing how his team responds to the environment, which more closely simulates the uncertainty of a game situation.

Patrick Peterson rotating in at safety

Injury updates

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the three injuries below after practice but didn’t characterize any of them as serious. The injury to Kazee could be the one to prompt a signing to balance the roster.

Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle)

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal (breathing issues)

Running back Alfonso Graham (shoulder)

Catch of the day was Hakeem Butler

Hakeem Butler made the most UNREAL catch at #Steelers training camp! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0rqKpHxbkX — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) July 29, 2023

One of the receivers fighting for a spot on the roster is wide receiver Hakeem Butler. Butler made the catch of the day and maybe of camp so far when he hauled in this one from quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

