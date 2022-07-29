Takeaways from Day 3 of 49ers training camp

The third day of training camp wrapped up Friday for the 49ers as the padless practices continue to open their preseason work. Defense again won the day with a majority of the noteworthy plays going to that side of the ball per reporters on site at SAP Performance Center.

Here’s what we pulled out of the notes from Friday’s session:

Trey Lance struggles again

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

It was another tough statistical day for Lance. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco had him down for 4-for-11 with an interception in team drills. Even though it’s consecutive tough outings for Lance, there’s nothing worth panicking over. Ideally he’d be dominating in practices, but he has a long way to go in his development and practice is a good environment for learning.

Congratulations, Trent Williams!

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was missing from the first two practices to deal with a family matter. It turns out he was in Oakland for the birth of his daughter. He returned to Santa Clara Thursday night and was back in meetings Friday morning per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Williams was also in practice for the first time.

No Bosa

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Nick Bosa wasn’t on the field for a scheduled maintenance day. No cause for concern here. Expect veterans to get extra days off throughout camp.

Downfield passing

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Another interesting note from Maiocco is that the 49ers offense is being more aggressive with downfield throws. That may be part of the reason Lance’s numbers are down because he’s making lower percentage throws. There’s at least some expectation the 49ers will be pushing their passing offense down the field more than they did with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. However, if they’re doing so at the expense of efficiency it may not be worth it.

The force is with George

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

One last note from Maiocco is that Lance was forcing throws in to tight end George Kittle on Friday. Lance finding a rapport with the TE is going to be essential for the 49ers’ offensive success this year. The two likely haven’t gotten a ton of work in together, so it’s a positive for San Francisco that Lance is figuring out what works and what doesn’t with his TE. On the other hand, it needs to bear fruit in the regular season. Forcing throws in practice is one thing. Forcing throws in games that count is how turnovers happen.

Hurst team defense

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Arik Armstead is out with a knee injury which opens the door at one of the defensive tackle spots. Javon Kinlaw is also not in team drills yet which opens the other DT spot. Maurice Hurst, who dealt with injuries all of last year, was on the first-team offensive line Friday. That’s a good opportunity for him to push his way into the regular rotation on the interior. Hurst is a very good player when he’s on the field, so a bounce-back year from him could be significant for the 49ers’ defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire