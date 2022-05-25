Takeaways from Day 2 of Colts’ OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field for Day 2 of organized team activities (OTAs) as Phase III of the offseason workout program progresses.

The biggest storyline coming out for the Colts on Tuesday was the semi holdout that cornerback Kenny Moore II is going through. Looking for a new contract, Moore was present at the session but didn’t participate.

Here’s a quick look at some of the takeaways from Day 2 of OTAs:

QB1 and QB2

Matt Ryan finds his WR1

Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman: pic.twitter.com/RcF3z9m2FX — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) May 25, 2022

Starting CBs absent?

Kenny Moore II and Stephon Gilmore don’t appear to be participating in this OTA today — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

More of QB1

Matt Ryan at Colts OTAs pic.twitter.com/NoNcjbKYqx — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) May 25, 2022

Nyheim Hines getting reps in with WRs

Nyheim Hines working with the receivers now #Colts pic.twitter.com/Nr8p7Om99m — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 25, 2022

Gilmore makes an appearance

Gilmore out there participating now — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

Ryan finds Ashton Dulin deep

After a couple near misses, Matt Ryan connects on his first deep ball. Roughly 30 yards to Ashton Dulin. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 25, 2022

Brandon Facyson making some noise

#Colts running 7-on-7 drills. Good day so far for new CB Brandon Facyson. Very active. Broken up several passes. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 25, 2022

Frank Reich opens with statement on tragedies

Frank Reich speaks on the tragedies in Buffalo and Texas and announces donations from the Reich and Irsay families to help the survivors. 💙 Donate: https://t.co/A6iiOsiMBb pic.twitter.com/egoXJ5eYcq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 25, 2022

Reich hopes Kenny Moore's holdout works out

On Kenny Moore, Frank Reich says…. "Everything is voluntary at this point. You know how we feel about Kenny. Every player's got to make his own decision. But we're glad he's here." Said there was communication bw Moore, his agent and the team. They were aware of position. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 25, 2022

Reich impressed with Ryan's accuracy

Reich on Matt Ryan: "I always knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane. It's insane." Says it reminds him of Manning, Rivers in terms of accuracy. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

Nyheim Hines staying heavily involved

Frank Reich says "if I was a fantasy owner, I'd consider drafting Nyheim" this year. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

Nick Foles the 'perfect backup quarterback'

Frank Reich on Nick Foles; "I think he's the perfect backup quarterback" — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

Julian Blackmon ahead of schedule

Frank Reich on @Colts safety Julian Blackmon, working his way back from an Achilles' injury: "He looks really good." Not ready to put a date on when he'll be ready to be back, but is optimistic he's doing well. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) May 25, 2022

Darius Leonard (ankle) taking precaution

Darius Leonard sat out today for mostly precautionary reasons with his ankle, Frank Reich says, but admits he was a little surprised. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

1

1