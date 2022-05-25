Takeaways from Day 2 of Colts’ OTAs
The Indianapolis Colts were on the field for Day 2 of organized team activities (OTAs) as Phase III of the offseason workout program progresses.
The biggest storyline coming out for the Colts on Tuesday was the semi holdout that cornerback Kenny Moore II is going through. Looking for a new contract, Moore was present at the session but didn’t participate.
Here’s a quick look at some of the takeaways from Day 2 of OTAs:
QB1 and QB2
QB1 + QB2 pic.twitter.com/VgZqFKqFy6
— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 25, 2022
Matt Ryan finds his WR1
Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman: pic.twitter.com/RcF3z9m2FX
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) May 25, 2022
Starting CBs absent?
Kenny Moore II and Stephon Gilmore don’t appear to be participating in this OTA today
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022
More of QB1
Matt Ryan at Colts OTAs pic.twitter.com/NoNcjbKYqx
— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) May 25, 2022
Nyheim Hines getting reps in with WRs
Nyheim Hines working with the receivers now #Colts pic.twitter.com/Nr8p7Om99m
— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 25, 2022
Gilmore makes an appearance
Gilmore out there participating now
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022
Ryan finds Ashton Dulin deep
After a couple near misses, Matt Ryan connects on his first deep ball. Roughly 30 yards to Ashton Dulin. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 25, 2022
Brandon Facyson making some noise
#Colts running 7-on-7 drills. Good day so far for new CB Brandon Facyson. Very active. Broken up several passes.
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 25, 2022
Frank Reich opens with statement on tragedies
Frank Reich speaks on the tragedies in Buffalo and Texas and announces donations from the Reich and Irsay families to help the survivors. 💙
Donate: https://t.co/A6iiOsiMBb pic.twitter.com/egoXJ5eYcq
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 25, 2022
Reich hopes Kenny Moore's holdout works out
On Kenny Moore, Frank Reich says…. "Everything is voluntary at this point. You know how we feel about Kenny. Every player's got to make his own decision. But we're glad he's here."
Said there was communication bw Moore, his agent and the team. They were aware of position.
— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 25, 2022
Reich impressed with Ryan's accuracy
Reich on Matt Ryan: "I always knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane. It's insane."
Says it reminds him of Manning, Rivers in terms of accuracy.
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022
Nyheim Hines staying heavily involved
Frank Reich says "if I was a fantasy owner, I'd consider drafting Nyheim" this year.
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022
Nick Foles the 'perfect backup quarterback'
Frank Reich on Nick Foles; "I think he's the perfect backup quarterback"
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022
Julian Blackmon ahead of schedule
Frank Reich on @Colts safety Julian Blackmon, working his way back from an Achilles' injury: "He looks really good."
Not ready to put a date on when he'll be ready to be back, but is optimistic he's doing well.
— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) May 25, 2022
Darius Leonard (ankle) taking precaution
Darius Leonard sat out today for mostly precautionary reasons with his ankle, Frank Reich says, but admits he was a little surprised.
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022
