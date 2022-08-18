Breaking News:

Takeaways from Day 13 of Dolphins' training camp

Mike Masala
·3 min read
After two practices outside at the Baptist Health Training Complex, the Miami Dolphins moved inside for the final practice of the week before their preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With head coach Mike McDaniel not revealing who’s going to play on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the players needed to take advantage of the opportunities they got because they might not step onto the field again for another six days when the Dolphins hold joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s what we learned from the team’s third training camp session this week.

Orange jersey update

For the first time during training camp, a player earned the “Practice Player of the Day” honor for the third time, as safety Jevon Holland donned the orange practice jersey.

After an impressive day on Wednesday, recording two interceptions and at least one pass breakup, Holland got another chance to show off his music taste during the session.

Player participation

Cornerback Byron Jones remains on PUP and is still unable to practice.

Like Wednesday, fullback John Lovett, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive tackle Greg Little and linebacker Brennan Scarlett were all not participating, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Jackson all reported that guard Solomon Kindley, safety Eric Rowe and offensive tackle Terron Armstead weren’t practicing either.

Interceptions keep coming

According to reports, all three quarterbacks were intercepted again on Thursday. Tua Tagovailoa, once again, was picked off by safety Jevon Holland, safety Clayton Fejedelem intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and linebacker Calvin Munson brought in a pass that was tipped from Skylar Thompson.

 

Jason Sanders keeps knocking them through

After nailing all four of his field goal attempts against the Buccaneers, Sanders stepped up in practice on Thursday and attempted five more. According to Jackson, he made all five kicks, including a 50-yard attempt when the team was trying to get everyone on the field in time.

Tyreek Hill and Braylon Sanders made some impressive plays

Tagovailoa hit Hill on a long pass with Nik Needham in close proximity. Bridgewater threw a deep ball to Sanders for a 50-yard contested catch.

While Hill’s spot is guaranteed on the roster, Sanders is far from it. He’ll need to keep making these plays and catching his coaches’ eyes if he wants to see the field come September.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire

