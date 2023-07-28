Takeaways from Day 1 of Steelers training camp practice

After what’s felt like a very long offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the practice field on Thursday. It is still very early but there are always things to take from on-field work. Here are the big takeaways from the first training camp practice.

Dan Moore running with the 1st team

The future of left tackle might be Broderick Jones but Dan Moore isn’t going down without a fight. Reports are Moore played well on Thursday and has come to camp with a lot of confidence and optimism.

The secondary are moving parts

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the division of labor with the secondary at practice and Tomlin was clear he had nothing to do with it. He paid no mind as to what combinations of players were on the field together. Tomlin is patient and understands there will be time for all of that.

Elijah Riley working for a roster spot

The first big play by the defense was courtesy of an interception by veteran safety Elijah Riley. Riley is a safety/cornerback tweener with seven career starts and is squarely on the roster bubble.

Mason Rudolph struggled

We said that quarterback Mason Rudolph is on the roster bubble and after one practice that hasn’t changed. Rudolph doesn’t play with the level of urgency you might expect from a guy fighting for a roster spot and could be overtaken by Tanner Morgan.

Calvin Austin III looks rusty

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury and that long recovery showed itself at the first practice. Those on the scene said drops were the problem for Austin but we are optimistic he will shake that off.

The pistol makes an appearance

Day one and the Steelers offense already has a new wrinkle. That wrinkle being the pistol set. An incredibly versatile formation, especially for a mobile quarterback like Kenny Pickett.

Rookie cornerbacks showing up

Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. both stepped up on the first day and flashed some skills. Everyone knows about Porter but Trice might be a sleeper to bump someone on the depth chart.

