Takeaways from Dallas Goedert likely missing weeks with a shoulder injury

The injuries continue to pile up for the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to miss “extended time” after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

It is not expected to be a season-ending injury for Goedert, but it is a devastating blow for one of the NFL’s top offensive units.

Goedert was hurt after a fourth-quarter completion which ended with him losing a fumble after a facemask was not called.

Here are takeaways and observations from the news.

Jalen Hurts' most reliable target goes down

Goedert is among the most efficient tight ends in the NFL and is among the league leaders in yards after the catch and yards per catch.

When Jalen Hurts needs to make a play, Goedert is usually the guy, and that production will be hard to replace.

Grant Calcaterra has to step up

That’s asking a lot from a rookie pass catcher, but the facts remain that Stoll is more of a blocker and physical presence at the tight end position.

With Goedert out, they’ll split those 50 snaps, and the rookie from SMU could make a name for himself over the next few weeks.

Tyree Jackson time

Jackson hadn’t played since Week 18 of last season when he suffered a torn ACL, but he did score his first NFL touchdown and offers a dynamic mix of size, athleticism, and versatility at the position.

It’ll be a huge ask, but Jackson has been building for this opportunity since switching positions.

Eagles wide receivers have to do more

Jalen Hurts was struggling to spread the football around beyond his big two and Goedert, and with the tight end out, he’ll need to get Zach Pascal and Quez Watkins more involved.

With Goedert out, expect DeVonta Smith to see his targets increase, but for Philadelphia to be successful, wide receivers No. 3 and No. 4 must step their games up.

