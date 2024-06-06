Takeaways from the Crosstown Series as Mike Tuachman plays hero for the Cubs, walking off the White Sox

CHICAGO - Hello, Mike Tauchman. Hello, Palatine, Illinois.

The Cubs took the second game of the Crosstown Series at Wrigley Field over the White Sox with a walk-off home run by Tauchman.

It was a magical moment for the midwestern hero, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs, attended Bradley University and worked his way back into the minor leagues.

For the White Sox, it was a second blown game in a row. The Southsiders dropped their 13th game in a row.

Here are four takeaways from the Cubs' 7-6 win over the White Sox.

1. Deja Vu for both teams

The Cubs walked off the White Sox on Tuesday evening 7-6. On Wednesday, the Cubs walked off the White Sox 7-6.

The White Sox blew a 5-1 lead Wednesday.

The main outlying difference was that Wednesday's game started with a home run off Corey Julks' bat and ended with a homer off Mike Tauchman's bat.

Tuesday did not have theatrics as epic as Wednesday.

The White Sox are 15-47 and have lost their 13th straight game. The Cubs are 31-31 and won their second straight.

2. Corey Julks is a difference maker for a bad team

When we say the game started with a home run, we mean that most of the 40,073 in attendance couldn't get settled before Julks started the game with a solo home run off the first pitch of the game.

Julks is currently hitting .300 on the season. His acquisition has been a boon for the Sox, even if it hasn't shown off in wins it's shown on the stat sheet.

One player can't turn a team around, unless that player is Shohei Othani, but Julks is delivering the Sox to a position where they can win games.

The Sox just have to take the wins when Julks sets them up.

3. Mike Tauchman delivers for the Cubs, and Cubs fans

On the second pitch of the ninth, Mike Tauchman ended the game.

The Palatine native walked off the White Sox with a solo home run. Not only did the homer deliver for the Cubs but it delivered for the plenty who came hoping for the Cubs to change their ways.

The Cubs were 2-8 in their last 10 before welcoming the White Sox. They needed these two wins bad to align the start of their June.

Tuachman did not let that happen.

Instead, he sent Wrigley into a frenzy as the Cubs finally got back on track.

4. The differences in the bullpens was the difference

When the Cubs had to turn to their bullpen, they did so because they needed to.

Jameson Tallion struggled, and Craig Counsell went to the pen after five innings of work for Tallion. The Cubs went to the pen and the relief allowed just one run in the final four innings of work.

When the White Sox needed to go to their pen, it was a disaster for the second night in a row.

Erick Fedde allowed three runs in five innings of work. When he exited, the Sox bullpen allowed four runs in the final four innings.

It was the difference in the last two nights.