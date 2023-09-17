Takeaways from Colorado’s wild Rocky Mountain Showdown win

The Colorado Buffaloes sure know how to entertain the college football world. After hosting a crazy slate of early-day events that included the likes of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and a Lil Wayne concert, somehow the game delivered even more drama.

Colorado State played an impressive ball game and had the Folsom Field crowd sweating when the Rams went up by 11 points early in the fourth quarter. But CU battled back and tied the game with seconds remaining in regulation. After a back-and-forth overtime, the Buffs’ defense was able to shut down the Rams back and secure the win.

Here are my takeaways from Colorado’s third win of the Deion Sanders era:

Colorado's offensive play calling was out of balance

Colorado’s offense has relied too heavily on the arm of Shedeur Sanders and that was apparent in this game. When you take out the nine rushing attempts that Sanders had on either scramble plays or sacks, the Buffs only called 16 rushing plays compared to over 50 passing plays. CU needs to rely on the run game more moving forward to keep Sanders out of harm’s way.

CU's defense kept its offense in the game and made the winning play

For most of the game, the Buffs’ defense and special teams stole the show while the offense was stuck in the mud. Colorado’s defense came up with four turnovers and a blocked kick to keep the score close. When CU needed it the most, the defense got the Rams’ offense off the field to give Colorado a chance to tie. Finally, in overtime, Trevor Woods sealed the win when he picked off Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi on fourth down.

Michael Harrison was a beast

Welcome to the spotlight, Michael Harrison. The converted wide receiver shined at tight end for the Buffs with seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns while adding a game-tying two-point conversion.

Both sides were sloppy

Colorado had 10 penalties for 87 yards while Colorado State somehow had 17 penalties for 187 yards. The two teams also turned the ball over a combined six times.

The crowd brought the enegry throughout

Even after partying for most of the day, Buffs fans kept Folsom rocking well into overtime. As the clock passed midnight and into the next day, the Folsom crowd was still causing procedural penalties for the Rams.

Shedeur Sanders engineered "The Drive" part three

“The Drive” has been reserved for two famous 98-yard drives put together by Denver Broncos great John Elway. It’s time to add Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes to that list. Sanders and the Buffaloes’ offense got the ball back at the 2-yard line with 2:06 remaining in the game. The offense then went down the length of the field in seven plays and managed eight points. The Drive III was a sight to behold.

