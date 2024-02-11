Takeaways from Colorado’s Saturday night loss to No. 8 Arizona

In what will likely be Colorado men’s basketball’s final regular season game against a ranked opponent, the Buffaloes were once again overwhelmed by the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats.

Colorado turned the ball over 16 times and allowed Arizona to shoot 52.9% from the field en route to a disappointing 99-79 loss — the Buffs’ first at home this season. Including last month’s 97-50 defeat in Tucson, the Wildcats have outscored the Buffs by 67 this season.

Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson each scored 20 for the Buffs, who led 8-2 early before unraveling.

With the loss, CU fell to 16-8 overall (7-6 Pac-12) with seven regular season games remaining.

Below are five takeaways from Saturday night:

Missed opportunity

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, a top-10 win would’ve been much appreciated for a Colorado team on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Buffs likely won’t face another ranked team in the regular season, meaning their NET Ranking isn’t poised to improve much further.

Margin for error becomes even smaller

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With a relatively weak remaining schedule, Colorado will probably have to win at least five of its final seven regular season games to remain in the NCAA Tournament picture. Winning the Pac-12 Tournament also doesn’t seem likely at this point based on how Arizona has handled the Buffs this season.

Cody Williams' struggles continued

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Williams’ start-and-stop freshman season appears to be wearing on him. His recurring health issues have simply made it impossible for the former five-star recruit to get in rhythm.

Coming off an underwhelming performance against Arizona State, Williams committed five turnovers and scored only eight points vs. the Wildcats.

Arizona's size gave CU issues

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With Oumar Ballo and Motiejus Krivas patrolling the paint for Arizona, Colorado’s offense couldn’t get much going at the rim. Eddie Lampkin Jr. finished with only four points and the Wildcats held a 44-32 scoring advantage in the paint.

"This is not going to define us"

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As a veteran leader, Tristan da Silva will be tasked with keeping himself and his teammates headed in the right direction following a difficult loss:

“This is not going to define us,” da Silva said after the game. “Coach talked about it just now as well. We had some really good shots on offense. We had some good possessions on defense, so we know what we’re capable of. We just have an opportunity to go out there and prove that on the road.”

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire